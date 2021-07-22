CompTIA Recognizes 17 Partners for Commitment to Helping People Realize Their IT Career Aspirations

"CompTIA is grateful for their efforts and proud to call them partners." Tweet this

"Our partners remained resolute and strong through more than a year of unprecedented challenges and disruptions," said John McGlinchey, CompTIA's executive vice president for global certification. "Their creativity and adaptability allowed them to provide high-quality education and training to millions of learners pursuing opportunities to work in IT. CompTIA is grateful for their efforts and proud to call them partners."

For the first time, CompTIA Transformation Awards were presented to five organizations that have demonstrated the ability to change, evolve, shift and transform operations and practices to incorporate new ways of instruction, diversify and expand the audiences they serve or deliver other positive impacts.

Winners of the CompTIA Transformation Awards are:

CompTIA Outstanding Leader Awards were presented to 12 partners that exemplify the highest commitment to educating and certifying students in IT skills. Award winners are The Learning People, Christchurch Central, New Zealand; Mecer Inter-Ed, Midrand, South Africa; Top Out Human Capital, Tokyo, Japan; Panyapiwat Institute of Management, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand; Koenig Solutions Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, India; and Global Knowledge UK, Wokingham, England.

Also, IT Security C&T, Amman, Jordan; Global IT Success, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; NPower Canada, Toronto, Canada; Dion Training, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Per Scholas, Bronx, N.Y.; and MyComputerCareer, Raleigh, N.C.

"As we work together to educate, train and certify new generations of highly-skilled technology workers CompTIA continues to evaluate new resources and services to make our partner programs even more vibrant," McGlinchey said.

The 2021 CompTIA Partner Summit featured discussions and education on issues and trends that are shaping the IT workforce of today and tomorrow, including how to transform the tech talent pipeline with new candidates; the changing IT infrastructure and what it means for tech skills; and why cybersecurity skills are more important than ever. Many of the sessions are available on demand at https://connect.comptia.org/partnersummit/.

