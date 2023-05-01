CompTIA supports digital upskilling training program in Ventura County, Calif.

Opportunities for learners to earn CompTIA A+ and Security+ certifications to ready them for opportunities in the tech workforce

VENUTRA COUNTY, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today it is participating in a new digital upskilling training program for job seekers, under-employed current workers and small business operators in Ventura County, Calif.

The Ventura County Digital Upskilling Training Program is an economic mobility initiative that will train over 400 people, providing them with the digital skills to help both individuals and employers in the county grow. The $5 million state-funded pilot program is led by the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC), a private nonprofit that delivers business consulting, funding and strategic initiatives to support the regional economy. CompTIA is one of eight organizations that have partnered with EDC in the training program.

"We need to train our workforce for the high-paying job vacancies we have today and the emerging career paths of the future. That is why I secured millions in state funding for Ventura County's digital upskilling program," said State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), who represents California's 42nd Assembly District, including portions of Ventura County.

"I welcome CompTIA's partnership with this program that provides workers with knowledge that will enhance their digital and technical literacy skills and greatly improve their qualifications for employment and earning potential," she added.

"The EDC training program addresses a critical need, as employers in many industries and markets continue their search for tech talent," said Mark Plunkett, senior vice president, solutions and services, CompTIA. "We're grateful to Assemblymember Irwin for her efforts to secure funding and to EDC for including us in this important workforce development effort to help the citizens of Ventura County enhance their digital skills, grow in confidence and unlock their potential to work in tech."

The program includes three different cohorts of learners, with different levels of computer skills and training needs. CompTIA is participating in a cohort for under-employed current workers who already have some basic digital skills but need specific training and certifications in information and communications technologies to help them move into better-paying jobs.

Through mid-April, Ventura County employers have listed 185 job postings for computer user support specialists and 52 for information security analysis.1 Nationally, jobs for tech support specialists and repair technicians are projected to increase by 2.2% this year; and positions for cybersecurity and systems engineers by 3.3%.2

CompTIA will deliver instruction in two of its industry-leading professional certifications:

CompTIA A+, the globally recognized skills certification for technology professionals who provide technical support.

CompTIA Security+, which validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue a career in cybersecurity.

The program aims to provide 100 current workers with additional tech training from CompTIA and other partners by December 2024; and to establish a model that can be replicated across California as a strategy to increase economic mobility using digital skills training.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

About EDC

A private nonprofit, the Economic Development Collaborative was founded in 1996 with funding from the County of Ventura, the 10 cities in the county and key private-sector companies to provide a pathway to business growth, economic prosperity and high quality of life for all. Today, in partnership with the Small Business Development Center, the EDC is a regional asset for economic vitality in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties, giving businesses, community partners and civic leaders the resources they need to succeed. By leveraging public and private funds, the EDC has become a key player in delivering business consulting, funding and strategic initiatives that support the region. https://edcollaborative.com/

1 CompTIA analysis of employer job posting data from Lightcast, which may be subject to backward revisions.

2 "State of the Tech Workforce 2023," March 2023.

