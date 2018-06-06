CompTIA Welcomes General Stanley McChrystal as ChannelCon 2018 Keynote Speaker

General Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces in Afghanistan and the former commander of the nation's premier military counter-terrorism force, the Joint Special Operations Command, is scheduled to deliver keynote remarks at the conference on Wednesday morning, Aug. 1.

ChannelCon 2018 will be held in Washington, D.C., July 31 through August 2.

"General McChrystal has been a student of leadership, from his days as a West Point cadet, though his distinguished military career, and continuing today as the founder of the McChrystal group and as a senior fellow at Yale University where he teaches a course on leadership," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA.

"At ChannelCon, General McChrystal will share some of the lessons he has learned as the leader of one of the world's largest organizations," Ricker continued. "He'll address key leadership principles, such as transparency and inclusion, leveraging the power of teams through relationships, leading by influence, relentless mission focus, and sharing a clear vision with everyone who must execute against it."

Throughout his military career, McChrystal commanded several elite organizations. He is best known for developing and implementing a comprehensive counterinsurgency strategy in Afghanistan, and for creating a cohesive counter-terrorism organization that revolutionized the interagency operating culture.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Army in 2010, he founded the McChrystal Group to deliver innovative leadership solutions to American businesses to help them transform and succeed in challenging, dynamic environments. He advises senior executives at multinational corporations on navigating complex change and building stronger teams.

As a senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, McChrystal teaches a course on leadership.

McChrystal's 2013 memoir "My Share of the Task" was a New York Times bestseller. His second book, "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World," was a New York Times bestseller in 2015.

