CompuChild Franchise Commits to Supporting Franchisees Across All Territories in Organizing Math Olympiads

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another year of strong student performance at the Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS), CompuChild announced today that it will encourage all franchise territories to organize local MOEMS contests and support students as they prepare for them. This initiative aims to expand access to high-quality math enrichment for children across the United States and Canada. The announcement comes after another standout year in MOEMS competitions for CompuChild's North Austin franchise in 2025, building on the momentum established in 2024.

Created in 1977 by Dr. George Lenchner, MOEMS has grown into a global platform for developing mathematical excellence. In the 2025 MOEMS competition cycle, CompuChild North Austin increased contest participation from 20 students in 2024 to 26 students in the Elementary division (Division E). This rising interest reflects the strong response from families who experienced firsthand how structured problem-solving and small-group learning environments deepen mathematical confidence. Every student who completed all exams placed among the top 50% of all competing students worldwide, and half of the team ranked in the top 10%. One student earned the prestigious Dr. George Lenchner Award for a perfect cumulative score, reinforcing a high standard of excellence and marking the second year in which a North Austin participant achieved this distinction. The team as a whole was ranked among the top 10% of all participating Elementary division teams for the second consecutive year.

Reflecting on this continued progress, Ms. Hiray, Program Director and franchisee of CompuChild North Austin, shared: "What stands out this year is how students stepped forward with confidence. Returning participants challenged themselves to aim even higher, and new students entered the program with enthusiasm and curiosity. When children are consistently encouraged to think deeply and work collaboratively, they discover what they're capable of, and that sense of accomplishment carries into every aspect of their learning. With participation steadily increasing, CompuChild North Austin is preparing to enter both Division E (grades 4, 5, and 6) and Division M (grades 6, 7, and 8) in 2026, allowing students to continue advancing as their skills and grade levels progress. This expansion reflects the franchise's long-term commitment to cultivating mathematical resilience and analytical thinking through in-person, instructor-guided learning."

Encouraged by North Austin's success and the strong reception from families, CompuChild will now support franchisees across the United States and Canada who wish to organize MOEMS participation in their own regions. The organization will guide franchisees to help them host preparation sessions, form student teams, and maintain hands-on instructional quality grounded in small class sizes and direct educator-student interaction.

Shubhra Kant, President of CompuChild, commented: "Participating in national competitions like MOEMS gives students lasting confidence and strengthens their ability to think independently. The months of preparation build focus and persistence, while collaboration with motivated peers encourages teamwork and communication. Most importantly, students start to see themselves as capable problem-solvers, inspiring them to aim higher and stay resilient as learners. Over the last two years, we've seen how MOEMS expands opportunities for students not only through scores, but through the confidence and curiosity they develop. Our goal now is to help families in every territory access this experience by supporting MOEMS participation across our franchise network, giving more children the chance to explore meaningful mathematical challenges with strong in-person guidance and collaborative learning that truly matter."

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's after-school education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school education.

