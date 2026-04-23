CompuCycle and Pearland ISD Launch TechCycle: A Workforce Training Program Giving Students with Disabilities a Real Path to Employment

Innovative electronics recycling program trains 18–22-year-old students with disabilities in real-world job skills — and is already changing lives.

PEARLAND, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompuCycle, a Houston-based IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling company, and Pearland Independent School District have partnered to launch TechCycle — a hands-on workforce training program that teaches students with disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum, to safely dismantle and recycle computer systems while building the job skills they need to enter the workforce.

TechCycle: A Workforce Training Program Giving Students with Disabilities a Real Path to Employment Speed Speed

Launched with $10,000 in funding from Texas A&M University, TechCycle serves students ages 18 to 22 enrolled in the transition program at Pearland ISD. Students learn to separate RAM, hard drives, batteries, and Wi-Fi cards — following real industry standards used by CompuCycle in its certified ITAD operations. The recovered materials generate revenue that helps sustain the program itself, making TechCycle a self-supporting model designed to be replicated across Texas school districts.

For many of the students in the program, TechCycle offers something rare: work they can own. Instructors report that students on the autism spectrum have thrived in the structured, step-by-step environment. Within weeks of starting, one student had advanced to a supervisory role, training his peers without any prompting from staff.

"Especially my students who are on the spectrum — they absolutely love this. There's a simple step they follow every single day. This has really been a godsend. People look at working with computers as a higher-end job. Them being able to actually see what these young adults can do is worth more than any amount of currency."

— Shaun Maurer, Pearland ISD TechCycle Transition Program

CompuCycle played a foundational role in making TechCycle operational, providing best practices for training facility setup, safety protocols, workflow design, and ongoing technical support. The company also purchases the recovered scrap materials processed by students, creating the revenue loop that makes the program financially sustainable.

"What's been most powerful to see isn't just the skills these students are learning — it's the confidence they're gaining. They're not being 'included' — they're contributing. They're producing real work, creating real value, and beginning to see themselves as part of the workforce. That shift changes everything."

— Kelly Hess, CEO, CompuCycle

The program has attracted support from regional workforce development partners who see TechCycle as a direct pathway into vocational training and job placement services. Students who complete TechCycle gain a technical foundation that translates into long-term employment — providing a continuum of support from school through paid work, with follow-up coaching and career placement resources.

TechCycle is now being positioned for replication across Texas. CompuCycle and Pearland ISD are actively engaging additional school districts and workforce organizations to expand the model. The program is low-cost to launch, aligned with IDEA transition requirements, and designed to become self-sustaining at each new site.

"Seeing the CompuCycle program in action is truly inspiring. The hands-on experiences and real-world skills our students are developing are invaluable, and it's clear this program is making a lasting impact on their confidence, independence, and future readiness. I believe this is an outstanding model and would be a wonderful program to replicate in other districts, given the many benefits it provides for students."

— Dr. Lisa Nixon, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Pearland ISD

About CompuCycle

CompuCycle is a Houston-based IT Asset Disposition and electronics recycling company, certified R2, ISO 27001, and NAID AAA. CompuCycle provides secure data destruction, asset value recovery, and corporate electronics recycling services to enterprise, healthcare, government, and education clients nationwide. compucycle.com

Media Contact

Kelly Hess, CEO — CompuCycle

[email protected] | (713) 869-6700 | compucycle.com

Debbie Harris, Special Programs — Pearland ISD

[email protected] | (281) 485-3203 | pearlandisd.org

SOURCE CompuCycle