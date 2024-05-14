COMPUTEX 2024 Forum Sets the Stage as Tech Titans Gather to Witness Next-Gen AI Developments

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the Generative AI era, the technology industry is poised to showcase a diverse array of innovations at COMPUTEX 2024. Themed "Connecting AI", this year's event will unveil the latest applications and technologies in AI development. The annual COMPUTEX Forum, tailored to address the latest industry trends, will take place on June 5th in Room 701, 7th Floor, Hall 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Center. Under the theme "Let's Talk Generative AI," nine international AI experts will delve into the hardware technologies and software applications of Generative AI, providing forward-looking and diverse perspectives for global industries.

Centered around the theme of Generative AI, the COMPUTEX Forum will comprehensively analyze key technologies and industry applications

COMPUTEX Forum will kick off at 10:00 AM on June 5th with Marc Hamilton, Vice President of Solutions Architecture and Engineering at NVIDIA leading the discussions, sharing NVIDIA Infrastructure Specialists plan, design, and build the world's most advanced AI Infrastructure. Marc will discuss how NVIDIA specialist help you get started with GenAI at any scale. Followed by presentations from John Solomon, Google VP＆GM, ChromeOS, to introduce how Google's platforms help realize the vision of making AI helpful for everyone. Thomas Andersen, Synopsys VP of AI and Machine Learning, will unveil how Generative AI transforms the future of semiconductor and chip design. Xia Zhang, AWS Enterprise Strategist, will share applications of Generative AI for Digital Innovation. These four tech experts will collectively analyze the innovation and potential business opportunities of Generative AI applications.

The afternoon session will focus on key hardware innovations in AI, led by Micron's Praveen Vaidyanathan, Vice President and General Manager of their Computing and Networking Business Unit, who will present "AI Unleashed: Powering the Future with Micron Memory and Storage." Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business at ARM, will share "Building Sustainable, AI-Ready Cloud Data Centers with Arm Neoverse". Rosalina Hiu, Global Vice President of Brand Strategy at SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY, will present "AI Storage: Reading and Writing the Future," with Mozaic 3+ hard drive technology. Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at AMPERE, will elucidate "Maximizing AI Workloads with Cloud Native Processors." Phison CEO K.S. Pua will share the opportunities and challenges of Generative AI applications.

COMPUTEX 2024: Leading Global Manufacturers Convene, Igniting the New Generation AI Ecosystem

COMPUTEX 2024 will be held from June 4th to 7th at Halls 1 and 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Center, attracting 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, and covering six major areas including AI computing, futuristic communications, future mobility, immersive reality, green sustainability, and innovation. Registration for the COMPUTEX Forum on June 5th is now open. Visitors are welcome to experience the COMPUTEX Forum, hear from tech leaders firsthand, and witness the new developments in Generative AI. For more information, please visit the registration website at

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

