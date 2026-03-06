30 Global Tech Leaders to Map the Future of AI Transformation

Super Early Bird Offers Available for a Limited Time

TAIPEI, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally renowned annual technology event, COMPUTEX 2026, will take place in Taipei from June 2–5. One of the most anticipated programs of the event, the COMPUTEX Forum, officially opens registration and ticket sales today (March 6).

【Press Release Photo】This year’s Forum brings together 30 technology leaders to explore six core themes, offering in-depth insights into the evolving landscape of AI development

Under the theme "AI Together," the 2026 Forum brings together, for the first time, 30 senior executives and technology leaders from the world's most influential tech companies. This marks the largest and most distinguished speaker lineup in the Forum's history. The program will offer strategic insights into AI-driven transformation, and the future direction of the global technology ecosystem.

Six Core Themes Defining the Next Phase of AI

As generative AI, accelerated computing, and edge intelligence move from experimentation to scaled deployment, industries are entering a new phase of integration and real-world application. COMPUTEX Forum 2026 will explore six core themes, providing in-depth perspectives on AI development, including:

Robotics, Autonomous Machines & Physical AI

AI Compute, Infrastructure & Development

Generative AI & Intelligent Content Applications

AI Devices, IoT & Edge Intelligence

Applied AI for Industry Transformation

Data Intelligence, Governance & Security

The speaker lineup brings together leaders from globally recognized technology firms to explore AI computing architectures, cloud–edge orchestration, on-device intelligence, enterprise adoption at scale, and governance frameworks—offering a forward-looking view of the evolving global AI ecosystem.

Super Early Bird Tickets Now Available — Exclusive Offer for a Limited Time

To thank long-time supporters and industry professionals, the organizer is offering a Super Early Bird promotion:

Super Early Bird Rate: Purchase by March 20 (Friday) to enjoy the special rate of NT$1,490 (regular price: NT$3,990).

90-Day On-Demand Access: Ticket holders will receive 90-day online replay access, allowing continued review of key sessions after the event.

For years, COMPUTEX Forum has served as a premier platform for global developers, enterprise executives, investors and technology decision-makers. At a critical moment in AI's industrial-scale transformation, the 2026 edition sets a new benchmark in scope and influence—bringing together the voices shaping the next decade of innovation.

【Ticket Information】

Sales Open: March 6, 2026, 10:00 AM (Taipei Time)

March 6, 2026, 10:00 AM (Taipei Time) Registration: COMPUTEX Official Website – Forum Registration Page

COMPUTEX Official Website – Forum Registration Page Forum Dates: June 2–4, 2026

June 2–4, 2026 Venue: TWTC Hall 1 (2F) & TaiNEX 2 (7F), Taipei

Note: The organizer reserves the right to modify, amend, or suspend the event program. Final arrangements are subject to official announcements by TAITRA.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX