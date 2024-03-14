COMPUTEX 2024 Keynote: Global Tech Giants Unlock the Future of AI and Technology

TAIPEI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX, a global leading AIoT & startup show, is set to unfold from June 4 to 7 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. Elevating the anticipation is the COMPUTEX Keynote, featuring a series of presentations from major tech giants including AMD, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel, MediaTek, Supermicro, NXP® Semiconductors, and Delta. This must-attend event will run from June 3 (the day before the exhibition) to June 6, inviting Global industry professionals to register online and be part of the next technological wave.

COMPUTEX Keynote Unveils Future Technological Innovations and Applications

According to the latest report from market research firm TrendForce, the future of networking will integrate next-generation terrestrial networks with satellite communication. This integration aims to achieve comprehensive coverage of wireless network signals across all terrains and spaces, including land, sea, and air. The infinite possibilities of the next-generation AI-powered intelligent network are on the horizon. In line with this trend, COMPUTEX 2024 has chosen "Connecting AI" as its central theme, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. Industry leaders are invited to personally attend and share the latest key technologies and future trends.

The stellar speakers in the COMPUTEX 2024 Keynote:

Dr. Lisa Su (Chair and CEO of AMD): AI is driving a revolution that is rapidly reshaping every aspect of computing and the technology industry. Dr. Lisa Su will explore how AMD, together with its partners, is pushing the limits in AI and high-performance computing from the data center, to the edge and end user devices.

The Diverse Activities at COMPUTEX: Forum Focuses on Generative AI Ecosystem

This year, COMPUTEX expects the participation of 1,500 companies, showcasing 4,500 booths, making it larger in scale than ever before. In addition to the Keynote presentations, COMPUTEX also offers a diverse range of activities for attendees to engage in. The stage is set on June 5 for the COMPUTEX Forum to take place, centering around the theme of Generative AI. The forum will feature discussions by international experts on hardware technology and software applications in Generative AI, offering forward-thinking and diverse perspectives for the global industry.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote is now open. For information on the latest events, please visit the official website of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) at https://www.computextaipei2024.com.tw/en/index.aspx, Join us as we pioneer the future of AI and technology at COMPUTEX 2024!

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

