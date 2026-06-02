COMPUTEX 2026: Compal Accelerates Smart Hospital Physical AI Deployment with NVIDIA at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) showcased expanded collaboration with NVIDIA's Agent-Ready Rheo Blueprint in Physical AI at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting how AI, robotics, and digital twin technologies are accelerating the transition from digital intelligence to real-world operations through the POLYMEDX platform.

Designed for next-generation smart healthcare environments, POLYMEDX integrates robotics, AI orchestration, digital twin simulation, and edge AI into a scalable Physical AI operational framework. The platform enables real-time coordination across hospital logistics, information flow, and clinical workflows while continuously improving operational efficiency through AI-driven automation, simulation, and learning.

Under the theme "The Engine for Futurecare. Non-stop assisted healthcare services for all," Compal demonstrated intelligent task orchestration, human-robot collaboration, and smart medical instrument tracking scenarios, illustrating how Physical AI systems can support real-world hospital operations.

POLYMEDX leverages the NVIDIA Agent-Ready Rheo Blueprint—a coordinated sim-to-real development platform built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and open frameworks, NVIDIA Isaac ROS's CUDA-X libraries, and NVIDIA Jetson — to accelerate the full Physical AI pipeline spanning digital twin simulation, AI model validation, robotics orchestration, and edge AI deployment across hospital environments.

"Future healthcare environments will require scalable Physical AI platforms capable of connecting robotics, AI orchestration, and digital twin technologies into real-world operations," said Shikuan Chen, Senior Vice President of Compal Electronics. "POLYMEDX reflects Compal's long-term strategy to build scalable and replicable smart healthcare infrastructure powered by Physical AI."

Compal will continue deepening the collaboration with NVIDIA in Physical AI and AI robotics ecosystems, accelerating real-world validation and deployment across Taiwan's leading healthcare systems. By leveraging Taiwan's ICT supply chain, AI infrastructure, and high-density clinical environments, POLYMEDX is positioned to continuously accumulate real-world operational data and establish scalable smart hospital models for future global expansion.

Beyond healthcare, Compal is also advancing Physical AI initiatives across semiconductor manufacturing, smart logistics, and other high-standard industrial environments by integrating the Group's long-term strengths in AI infrastructure, edge computing, system integration, and global manufacturing capabilities.

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. The company has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the U.S., Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.