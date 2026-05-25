Updated Time, Special Guest Appearances Announced for Marvell CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of COMPUTEX's organizers—TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council)—today announced that the COMPUTEX 2026 keynote address by Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, is now scheduled for June 2 at 10:30 a.m. (GMT+8) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F.

Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, and Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA

During the address entitled, "The Future of AI Depends on Connectivity," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will make an appearance on stage with Murphy. Building on the companies' partnership announced in March, Murphy and Huang will discuss how Marvell and NVIDIA are working together to provide customers with greater choice and flexibility in developing next-generation AI infrastructure. In addition, other executives from the extensive Marvell partner ecosystem will share how they are working closely with Marvell to help the industry unlock the next wave of AI innovation.

Marvell® technologies enable the critical links in modern AI data center infrastructure—from inside servers and racks to the geographically distributed networks connecting data center regions—allowing customers to deploy AI-optimized systems with unprecedented performance and scale.

COMPUTEX 2026 with the theme "AI Together," is set to take place from June 2 to June 5 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC. This event will host 1,500 exhibitors across up to 6,000 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech.

Registration & Event Information

Registration: https://events.computextaipei.com.tw/en/KeynoteDetail03.aspx

Exhibition Dates: June 2 – June 5, 2026

Venues: Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2; TWTC Hall 1

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX