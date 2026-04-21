COMPUTEX 2026 to Spotlight NVIDIA's Latest AI Innovations in Upcoming Keynote

TAIPEI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA, a COMPUTEX co-organizer, announced that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote during COMPUTEX 2026, where he will announce the latest AI advancements and spotlight the partners needed to build the AI ecosystem.

The keynote will take place at the Taipei Music Center and be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Taiwan Time on Monday, June 1 (Sunday, May 31, 8 p.m. PT), with a replay available on https://www.nvidia.com/en-tw/gtc/taipei/keynote/.

NVIDIA is pushing AI into its next phase—across computing, physical AI, and agentic systems. The keynote will showcase its "Five-Layer Cake" approach, from energy to applications, and how the ecosystem is scaling to support the next wave of innovation.

From June 2–4, NVIDIA will host GTC Taipei at the Taipei International Convention Center. GTC is NVIDIA's flagship AI conference series—spanning multiple events around the world that bring together developers, researchers, and business leaders to share new technology, real-world applications, and what's coming next.

The Taipei event will feature keynotes, technical sessions, demos, and ecosystem meetups, highlighting advances in physical AI, AI factories, agentic systems, and inference. More than a single conference, GTC is a global platform for the AI ecosystem—where ideas move from concept to deployment, and partnerships help scale the next wave of innovation.

COMPUTEX 2026 is set to take place from June 2 to June 5 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC, creating an unprecedented multi-venue technology showcase. This year's event reaches a new scale, featuring 1,500 exhibitors from around the world across 6,000 booths, building a complete COMPUTEX technology ecosystem spanning R&D, manufacturing, and applications.

Registration for NVIDIA GTC Taipei opens on April 21.

Please register on event website: https://www.nvidia.com/en-tw/gtc/taipei/

Media interested in a GTC Taipei press credential, please inquire at [email protected].

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX