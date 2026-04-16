Registration for Keynotes Now Open! Largest-ever COMPUTEX Forum with All-Access Pass; Early Bird Discount Countdown Starts

TAIPEI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2026, the world's leading exhibition for AI and startups, will be held from June 2 to 5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Halls 1 & 2) and Taipei World Trade Center (Hall 1). Today, the organizer TAITRA announced that the official registration for the highly anticipated COMPUTEX Keynotes is now live. This year's Keynote features an unprecedented lineup of industry titans, including leaders from Qualcomm, Marvell, Intel, MediaTek, NXP and Cisco who will take the stage to unveil the latest strategic roadmaps for AI-accelerated computing, edge intelligence, and next-generation mobility platforms. Additionally, the early bird discount for the record-breaking COMPUTEX Forum (NT$ 1,990) will expire on April 20. Industry professionals are urged to seize this final 5-day window to secure their tickets.

COMPUTEX 2026 Keynote Registration Now Open!

Global Tech Titans Unite: Keynote Schedule & Sessions

Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm

This session will serve as the Global Press Conference and Qualcomm Opening Keynote. The keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Conference Room 701, 7F, TaiNEX Hall 2.

Jeremy Foster, SVP of Cisco Compute

The session is scheduled for Monday, June 1, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Conference Room 701, 7F, TaiNEX Hall 2.

Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Conference Room 701, 7F, TaiNEX Hall 2.

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Conference Room 701, 7F, TaiNEX Hall 2.

Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Conference Room 345, 2F, TWTC Hall 1.

Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, from 10:30a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Conference Room 701, 7F, TaiNEX Hall 2.

COMPUTEX Forum: Largest Scale Ever with New "All-Access" Pass

Under the theme "AI Together," the COMPUTEX Forum 2026 is set to be the largest in the event's history. This year features an "All-Access" pass system. With a single ticket, attendees can deeply engage in all six major theme sessions from June 2 to 4, including "Robotics & Physical AI," "Generative AI," and "Data Intelligence & Security." Join over 30 global experts from giants including NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Google DeepMind for this unprecedented knowledge feast.

Early Bird Special: Register by April 20 to enjoy the discounted rate of NT$ 1,990.

Exclusive Benefits: Ticket holders not only gain onsite access but are also eligible for a lucky draw to win a high-end AI Laptop.

Registration & Event Information

Official Registration: events.computextaipei.com.tw/en/

Exhibition Dates: June 2 – June 5, 2026

Venues: Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2; TWTC Hall 1

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX