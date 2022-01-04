ComSource Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of ComSource, Inc. ("ComSource"), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

From the shores of Michigan and beyond, ComSource has effectively served commercial businesses, state and local governments for more than 25 years with critical wireless technology solutions. MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

"Twenty-five years ago, ComSource was formed with the mission to make a difference for our customers, our employees, and our community. We are delighted to be joining the MCA family to continue that mission on a greater scale," said Daryl and Melody Jackson, co-owners of ComSource. "With a service-first mentality and greater resources in our tool belt, we are looking forward to the nationwide impact we will be able to make together in this venture."

"The ComSource team will be an outstanding addition to the MCA family," said Vince Foody, MCA's CEO. "They have demonstrated a consistent commitment to excellence in customer service and will be exceptional partners moving forward."

The addition of ComSource expands MCA's footprint into Michigan.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

