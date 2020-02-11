Con Edison Executing New IT Vision with Cognizant to Better Serve 10 Million New Yorkers

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been selected by Con Edison, one of the nation's largest energy delivery organizations, to help modernize the company's application and technology infrastructure to better serve 10 million people in New York City and the surrounding regions. As part of a multi-year agreement, Cognizant will build an IT infrastructure that furthers Con Edison's commitment to efficiently providing its customers with clean and reliable energy.

Cognizant will be working with Con Edison to remodel its legacy technology platform by moving service management software to the cloud, implementing hyper-automation and enhancing IoT and analytics capabilities. Transforming Con Edison's service delivery capabilities will increase its operational efficiencies, enable greater agility in responding to environmental impacts and provide a more modern and improved customer experience.

"This is one of the ways Con Edison is optimizing digital technologies to support customers with energy solutions that provide personalization, convenience and improve reliability," said James Prettitore, Director of Information Technology at Con Edison. "We're confident that together with Cognizant we will develop a more streamlined approach to technology, operations and customer engagement and advance our clean energy future."

"Reliable, cost-effective and easily accessible clean energy is critical in today's on-demand market," said Raj Radhakrishnan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cognizant's Energy, Utilities & Manufacturing Practices. "Con Edison's multi-year investment to modernize its IT infrastructure will equip the business to respond to today's energy challenges while creating consistent and positive experiences for millions of customers. We are pleased to help Con Edison better support its business, employees and customers."

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency. Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

