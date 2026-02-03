CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF 2026 CAGNY CONFERENCE PRESENTATION WEBCAST

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will present at the 2026 CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m. ET.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Bob Nolan, senior vice president of growth science, will present information on Conagra Brands' business strategies and financial outlook.

A video webcast of the presentation and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until Feb. 17, 2027.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

