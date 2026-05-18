Conagra Brands Brings Exciting Array of Snacks, Sweet Treats to 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo

"The Conagra team loves showcasing our portfolio at the Sweets & Snacks Expo," said Jill Dexter, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "With diverse offerings in meat snacks, popcorn, seeds and sweet treats, we have delicious options for every snacking occasion."

The average American enjoys 1,200 snacking occasions a year2, underscoring the need for a broad range of new snacks. Visitors to Conagra Brands' booth at the Expo – #3205 – will find innovative new treats and exciting partnerships from several industry-leading brands, including the following:

Seeds

DAVID Seeds: Cracking sunflower seeds on the baseball field is a timeless ritual — one that connects generations of players and fans through shared moments of camaraderie. For many, this tradition is first learned from someone they admire: a parent, sibling, coach, or a favorite player. DAVID® Seeds, America's best-selling sunflower seed³, is bringing that legacy full circle by teaming up with baseball superstar Aaron Judge to introduce limited-edition Aaron Judge packs that fans are sure to love. Beginning in June, fans can grab DAVID Seeds Sweet & Spicy packs featuring the three-time league MVP and enjoy them in the dugout, the bleachers, or wherever they crack seeds.

The partnership extends beyond the game: a portion of proceeds will support the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation, helping inspire the next generation of kids to lead, learn, and thrive—just as mentors once did for them.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the DAVID Seeds team," said Judge, now in his 11th season in New York. "DAVID Seeds have been a part of my gameday for as long as I've played baseball, and I'm excited that we're working together to help support some great kids."

BiGS Seeds: BiGS® Sunflower Seeds, the leaders in flavored sunflower seeds4, is delivering an epic blast of flavor with the arrival of a new collection of sunflower seeds. Visitors to the booth can get a sneak peek of BiGS new Triple Blast sunflower seeds. Available in Pickle Ranch and Spicy Sweet Chili, these jumbo sunflower seeds are seasoned three times and roasted for an extra blast of the biggest, boldest flavors. BiGS Triple Blast Seeds will debut in fall 2026.

Meat Snacks

Meat snacks are a quick, convenient and delicious way to add protein to your diet, and Conagra's power-packed trio offers a flavor and style for everyone.

Slim Jim: The iconic meat stick has leveled up with "Cheese Mode". This brand new offering combines the signature snap and taste of Slim Jim with real bits of cheese inside the meat. Cheese mode will be available later this year in two flavors: Cheddar and Cheddar & Jalapeno.

The partnership between Slim Jim®, America's #1 meat stick5, and Buffalo Wild Wings®, the largest sports bar brand in the United States6, and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO®, has expanded with a new flavor. After debuting Buffalo style and Hot chicken sticks last year, Slim Jim is launching a new Honey BBQ flavor. Each stick is inspired by the iconic wing flavors you crave from Buffalo Wild Wings.

FATTY: Made with grass-fed beef and pork raised with no antibiotics, FATTY® Smoked Meat Sticks are the bigger, more tender, meatier stick for people seeking a premium protein snack on the go. Top flavors include Original, Jalapeno, Honey BBQ and Teriyaki, with 1 oz., 2 oz. and 3 oz. sticks available to satisfy any craving or occasion.

Duke's: Duke's® Smoked Shorty Sausages offer a smoked, handcrafted meat snack experience. Duke's premium, homemade flavor comes from seasoning and marinating fresh pork using whole, roasted, and diced ingredients from farms – not just dried spices. Expo attendees can sample a new Maple Black Pepper flavor that debuts later this year. Other top flavors are Original, Hot & Spicy, and Hatch Green Chile. Sizes include 2.5 oz, 5 oz, 7.5 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz bags in select flavors.

Sweet Treats

Snack Pack: Dr Pepper® fans, get ready for a fun new twist on your favorite flavor! New Snack Pack® Dr Pepper Juicy Gels offer a unique way to savor that iconic 23 flavor Dr Pepper taste. These 3.25 oz. cups deliver a sweet, tasty treat that you can enjoy anywhere, anytime. Arriving in stores this June, a four-pack will retail for $2.49.

Go bananas, Minions fans! Snack Pack is celebrating the return of the highest grossing animated movie franchise of all-time7 with a limited-edition Minions-inspired Snack Pack Banana Cream Pie pudding. This delicious treat is arriving on shelves this May, ahead of Illumination's riotous new chapter, Minions & Monsters, arriving in theatres July 1. Four 3.25 oz. cups retail for $1.69.

Snack Pack is also making waves with the arrival of new Snack Pack Splash Juicy Gels. Made with 98% fruit juice, these guilt-free treats are available in Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gel flavors. Snack Pack Splash has no added sugar, no artificial dyes, and no artificial flavors. Both flavors will be available in June with an MSRP of $2.49 for a pack of four.

Popcorn

Americans are looking to close the fiber gap; the average American consumes 15 grams of fiber per day, just half the daily recommended intake8. Popcorn is a delicious way to add fiber to your diet, and Conagra offers a range of options including kernels, microwave popcorn and ready-to-eat favorites.

ACT II: ACT II®, a leading brand in microwave popcorn9, is taking flavor to the max with new ACT II Max Blast Extra Butter Microwave Popcorn. This indulgent popcorn offering brings a rich, movie theater butter experience home, with a pourable buttery topping packet perfect for customizing your bowl. The new ACT II Max Blast Extra Butter Microwave Popcorn will arrive in stores in late September with an MSRP of $3.89 for a box of four bags.

Vlasic: There's no slowing America's pickle craze – pickle-flavored snacks drove $518 million in sales last year, up 39% from the previous year10. Who better to bring dill pickle flavor to ready-to-eat popcorn than Vlasic®? Expo attendees can grab a first taste of the new Vlasic Dill Pickle Popcorn, which will debut in 4 oz. bags this fall. This delicious, gluten-free snack is 100 calories per serving with no artificial colors.

Orville Redenbacher's: As America's top selling microwave popcorn11, Orville Redenbacher's® offers everything you need for the perfect popcorn experience. Adding to the brand's collection of shake-over seasonings, new Cheddar Jalapeno seasoning brings a bold, globally-inspired flavor to your bowl of popcorn. The new seasoning, available in 2.4 oz. containers, will be available in late September with an MSRP of $3.49.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP: Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® is serving up a pair of sweet flavors in ready-to-eat popcorn — Mango Habanero and Cinnamon Churro. For those craving a "swicy" snack Mango Habanero offers an exciting fusion of hot and sweet seasonings, layered atop Angie's Sweet & Salty Kettle base. Cinnamon Churro is inspired by the iconic sweet treat, blending flavors of cinnamon with a hint of deliciously golden churro dough. Both flavors are available in 6 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

1, 3-6, 9-11: Circana POS MULO+w/C L52 Ending 2/22/26 (Snacks = RTE Salty Snacks, RTE Popcorn, Microwave Popcorn, Meat Snacks, Seeds/Snack Nuts/Trail Mix).

2: Circana Eating Patterns in America National Eating Trends®, year ending December 2025

7: Global box office figures provided by Illuminations

8: Yale New Haven Health, "Are You Getting Enough Fiber?" April 7, 2025

Aaron Judge and All Rise trademarks and copyrights used with permission of Aaron Judge and the All Rise Foundation

BUFFALO WILD WINGS®, BUFFALO WILD WINGS GO and all related logos are trademarks of BUFFALO WILD WINGS, INC. used under license.

DR PEPPER is a trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc., used by Conagra Brands under license. © 2026 Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5636

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.