Conagra Brands Reports Solid First Quarter Results

First quarter net sales decreased 1.0%; organic net sales decreased 0.4%. On a two-year compounded annualized basis, fiscal 2022 first quarter net sales increased 5.3% and organic net sales increased 7.0%.

Operating margin decreased 534 basis points to 13.7%; adjusted operating margin decreased 604 basis points to 14.1%.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) for the first quarter decreased 26.9% to $0.49 , and adjusted EPS decreased 28.6% to $0.50 . On a two-year compounded annualized basis, first quarter EPS increased 16.6% and adjusted EPS increased 7.8%.

. The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance and updating its expected path to achieving that guidance. The Company's updated fiscal 2022 guidance is as follows:

Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +1% versus prior guidance of approximately flat



Gross inflation (input cost inflation before the impacts of hedging) is expected to be approximately 11% versus prior guidance of approximately 9%



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 16%, representing no change to prior guidance



Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.50 , representing no change to prior guidance

CEO Perspective

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "Overall, I am pleased with the results we delivered in the first quarter, which have kept us on-track with our profit plan for the year. Our team showed great agility in navigating the dynamic external environment. We continue to experience ongoing inflationary pressure, but expect the sustained elevated consumer demand and the comprehensive actions we have executed and expect to execute in the future, will enable us to successfully deliver our adjusted EPS guidance for the year."

He continued, "Our continuous execution of the Conagra Way playbook has positioned us well to continue capturing the benefits of the consumer behavior shifts driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that our disciplined approach to investment and sustained focus on strategic innovation will help us maintain brand momentum. We remain confident in the long-term potential of each of our domains – frozen, snacks, and staples – and in our ability to continue creating sustained value for our shareholders."

Total Company First Quarter Results

In the quarter, net sales decreased 1.0% to $2.7 billion. The decline in net sales primarily reflects:

a 1.1% net decrease from the divestitures of the H.K. Anderson business, the Peter Pan peanut butter business, and the Egg Beaters business (collectively, the Sold Businesses);

a 0.5% increase from the favorable impact of foreign exchange; and

a 0.4% decrease in organic net sales.

The 0.4% decrease in organic net sales was driven by a 2.0% decrease in volume and a favorable price/mix impact of 1.6%. The volume decrease was primarily a result of lapping the prior year's surge in at-home food demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year-over-year comparison negatively impacted fiscal 2022 first quarter growth rates in the Company's three retail reporting segments. The price/mix favorability was primarily driven by favorable net pricing and brand mix as the company continued executing inflation-justified pricing actions, many of which began to be reflected in the marketplace late in the first quarter. The benefits from favorable net pricing and brand mix were slightly offset by the change in estimate associated with fiscal 2020's fourth quarter trade expense accrual which reduced the current quarter's growth rate by approximately 70 bps.

Gross profit decreased 16.9% to $673 million in the quarter, and adjusted gross profit decreased 18.0% to $675 million. Gross margin decreased 486 basis points to 25.4% in the quarter, and adjusted gross margin decreased 530 basis points to 25.4%. Gross profit in the quarter benefited from supply chain realized productivity, lower COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, and cost synergies associated with the Pinnacle Foods acquisition. These benefits, however, were not enough to offset the impacts of the net sales decline, cost of goods sold inflation, and the lost profit from the Sold Businesses.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A), which includes advertising and promotional expense (A&P), increased 3.3% to $310 million in the quarter. Adjusted SG&A, which excludes A&P, was relatively flat compared to year-ago, increasing 0.4% to $238 million.

A&P for the quarter increased 35.3% to $62 million, driven primarily by higher eCommerce investments.

Net interest expense was $94 million in the quarter. Compared to the prior-year period, net interest expense decreased 17.1% or $20 million, driven primarily by lower levels of average debt outstanding.

The average diluted share count decreased 1.6% compared to the prior-year period to 482 million, driven by the Company's share repurchase activity.

In the quarter, net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 28.5% to $235 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 30.2% to $241 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the quarter. The decreases were driven primarily by the decrease in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, decreased 22.6% to $501 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in adjusted gross profit.

Grocery & Snacks Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased 4.9% to $1.1 billion in the quarter reflecting:

a 1.6% decrease from the impact of the Sold Businesses; and

a 3.3% decrease in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, volume decreased 3.3% and price/mix was flat. The volume decline was primarily due to lapping the prior year's surge in at-home food demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Price/mix was primarily driven by favorability in net pricing offset by unfavorable brand mix as well as approximately 60 bps related to the aforementioned impact from the prior year's change in the trade expense estimate. In the quarter, the Company gained share in staples categories such as canned tomatoes and chili, and snacking categories, including popcorn and pudding.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 23.7% to $216 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased 25.9% to $220 million, primarily driven by cost of goods inflation, the organic net sales decline, unfavorable fixed cost leverage related to lower volume, increased A&P investment, and the lost profit from the Sold Businesses. These negative impacts were partially offset by supply chain realized productivity, cost synergies associated with the Pinnacle Foods acquisition, and lower COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

Refrigerated & Frozen Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 2.5% to $1.1 billion in the quarter reflecting:

a 0.8% decrease from the impact of the Sold Businesses; and

a 1.7% decline in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, volume decreased 3.8% and price/mix increased 2.1%. The volume decline was primarily due to lapping the prior year's surge in at-home food demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. The price/mix increase was primarily driven by favorable brand mix as well as slight favorability in net pricing. These benefits were partially offset by approximately 60 bps related to the aforementioned impact from the prior year's change in the trade expense estimate. In the quarter, the Company gained share in categories such as frozen single serve meals, whipped topping, and frozen handhelds.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 34.4% to $158 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased 33.8% to $163 million primarily due to cost of goods sold inflation, lower organic net sales, increased A&P investment, unfavorable fixed cost leverage related to lower volume, and the lost profit from the Sold Businesses. These impacts were partially offset by the benefits of supply chain realized productivity, lower COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, and cost synergies associated with the Pinnacle Foods acquisition.

International Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the International segment increased 8.1% to $237 million in the quarter reflecting:

a 0.4% decrease from the impact of the Sold Businesses,

a 6.5% increase from the favorable impact of foreign exchange; and

a 2.0% increase in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, volume decreased 4.6% and price/mix increased 6.6%. Volume decreased primarily due to lapping the prior year's surge in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. The price/mix increase was driven by inflation-justified pricing and favorable product mix.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 11.4% to $34 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased 11.1% to $34 million as the negative impacts of cost of goods sold inflation and higher SG&A, related to higher employee compensation and planned IT-related projects more than offset the benefits from higher organic net sales, favorable foreign exchange, and supply chain realized productivity.

Foodservice Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the Foodservice segment increased 20.9% to $240 million in the quarter reflecting:

a 0.8% decrease from the impact of the Sold Businesses; and

a 21.7% increase in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, volume increased 20.1% as restaurant traffic continued to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Price/mix was favorable at 1.6% in the quarter primarily driven by inflation-justified pricing.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 20.1% to $20 million and adjusted operating profit decreased 19% to $21 million in the quarter as the impacts of cost of goods sold inflation more than offset the benefits of higher organic net sales and favorable supply chain realized productivity.

Other First Quarter Items

Corporate expenses decreased 16.3% to $65 million in the quarter and adjusted corporate expense decreased 5.7% to $62 million in the quarter, in both cases primarily as a result of lower stock-based compensation which more than offset foreign currency transaction losses from remeasuring certain intercompany notes payable.

Pension and post-retirement non-service income was $16 million in the quarter compared to $14 million of income in the prior-year period.

In the quarter, equity method investment earnings were $20 million. The $14 million increase was primarily driven by favorable market conditions for the Ardent Mills joint venture.

In the quarter, the effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 20.8% in the prior-year period. The adjusted effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 22.8% in the prior-year period.

In the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The Company's first dividend at the increased rate of $0.3125 per share was paid shortly following quarter-end.

Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance and updating its expected path to achieving that guidance.

The Company previously shared its expectations that consumer demand for its retail products would remain elevated versus historical levels throughout fiscal 2022, as consumers have developed new habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the trends to date, including stronger-than-expected consumer demand and lower-than-anticipated elasticities of demand, as well as additional planned pricing actions, organic net sales growth is now expected to be higher than originally anticipated.

The Company also continues to experience elevated cost of goods sold inflation, the rate of which continued to increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company has taken, and expects to continue taking, a variety of actions to counteract the impact of this inflation, including incremental pricing actions and cost savings measures. The Company continues to expect that the timing of the associated benefits from these margin lever actions will be weighted towards the second half of the fiscal year, and as a result, the Company continues to expect margins to improve sequentially over the remainder of the year.

The Company's updated fiscal 2022 guidance is as follows:

Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +1% versus prior guidance of approximately flat

Gross inflation (input cost inflation before the impacts of hedging) is expected to be approximately 11% versus prior guidance of approximately 9%

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 16%, representing no change to prior guidance

Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.50 , representing no change to prior guidance

The above guidance is the Company's best estimate of its expected financial performance in fiscal 2022. The Company's ultimate fiscal 2022 performance will be highly dependent on factors including:

how consumers purchase food as foodservice establishments continue to reopen and people return to in-office work and in-person school;

the cost of goods sold inflation the Company experiences;

consumers' response to inflation-justified price increases; and

the ability of the end-to-end supply chain to continue to operate effectively as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve

The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, and other items impacting comparability makes a detailed reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable. Please see the end of this release for more information.

Items Affecting Comparability of EPS

The following are included in the $0.49 EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.

Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net benefit related to unusual tax items

per diluted share of net benefit related to unusual tax items Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net benefit related to corporate hedging derivative gains

per diluted share of net benefit related to corporate hedging derivative gains Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense due to rounding

The following are included in the $0.67 EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.

Approximately $0.04 per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net benefit related to unusual tax items

per diluted share of net benefit related to unusual tax items Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense due to rounding

Definitions

Organic net sales excludes, from reported net sales, the impacts of foreign exchange, divested businesses and acquisitions, as well as the impact of any 53rd week. All references to changes in volume and price/mix throughout this release are on an organic net sales basis.

References to adjusted items throughout this release refer to measures computed in accordance with GAAP less the impact of items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are income or expenses (and related tax impacts) that management believes have had, or are likely to have, a significant impact on the earnings of the applicable business segment or on the total corporation for the period in which the item is recognized, and are not indicative of the Company's core operating results. These items thus affect the comparability of underlying results from period to period.

References to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) refer to net income attributable to Conagra Brands before the impacts of discontinued operations, income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation, and amortization. References to adjusted EBITDA refer to EBITDA before the impacts of items impacting comparability.

References to two-year compounded annualized numbers are calculated as: ([(1 + current year period's growth rate) * (1 + prior year period's growth rate)] ^ 0.5) – 1.

Please note that certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation

Discussion of Results

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, organic net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted corporate expenses, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands, adjusted equity method investment earnings, free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio, and adjusted EBITDA. Management considers GAAP financial measures as well as such non-GAAP financial information in its evaluation of the Company's financial statements and believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating performance and financial position. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company's diluted earnings per share, operating performance and financial measures as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Certain of these non-GAAP measures, such as organic net sales, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS, are forward-looking. Historically, the Company has excluded the impact of certain items impacting comparability, such as, but not limited to, restructuring expenses, the impact of the extinguishment of debt, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, hedging gains and losses, impairment charges, the impact of legacy legal contingencies, and the impact of unusual tax items, from the non-GAAP financial measures it presents. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items impacting comparability and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Hedge gains and losses are generally aggregated, and net amounts are reclassified from unallocated corporate expense to the operating segments when the underlying commodity or foreign currency being hedged is expensed in segment cost of goods sold. The Company identifies these amounts as items that impact comparability within the discussion of unallocated Corporate results.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in millions) (unaudited)





FIRST QUARTER





Thirteen weeks ended



Thirteen weeks ended













August 29, 2021



August 30, 2020



Percent Change

Net sales

$ 2,653.3



$ 2,678.9





(1.0) % Costs and expenses:























Cost of goods sold



1,979.9





1,868.7





6.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



310.1





300.3





3.3 % Pension and postretirement non-service income



(16.1)





(13.8)





16.3 % Interest expense, net



94.2





113.7





(17.1) % Income before income taxes and equity method investment earnings



285.2





410.0





(30.5) % Income tax expense



69.7





86.7





(19.6) % Equity method investment earnings



20.2





6.5





209.5 % Net income

$ 235.7



$ 329.8





(28.6) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



0.3





0.8





(68.3) % Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 235.4



$ 329.0





(28.5) %

























Earnings per share - basic























Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 0.49



$ 0.67





(26.9) % Weighted average shares outstanding



480.4





488.2





(1.6) %

























Earnings per share - diluted























Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 0.49



$ 0.67





(26.9) % Weighted average share and share equivalents outstanding



482.3





489.9





(1.6) %



























Conagra Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited)





August 29, 2021



May 30, 2021

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 67.0



$ 79.2

Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.2



834.4





793.9

Inventories



1,954.6





1,734.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



116.2





95.0

Total current assets



2,972.2





2,702.1

Property, plant and equipment, net



2,646.2





2,608.5

Goodwill



11,369.2





11,373.5

Brands, trademarks and other intangibles, net



4,140.7





4,157.6

Other assets



1,407.0





1,349.3

Noncurrent assets held for sale



4.6





4.6





$ 22,539.9



$ 22,195.6

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Notes payable

$ 458.6



$ 707.4

Current installments of long-term debt



21.9





23.1

Accounts payable



1,674.4





1,655.9

Accrued payroll



105.6





175.2

Other accrued liabilities



829.8





744.6

Total current liabilities



3,090.3





3,306.2

Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments



8,779.6





8,275.2

Other noncurrent liabilities



2,034.1





1,982.8

Total stockholders' equity



8,635.9





8,631.4





$ 22,539.9



$ 22,195.6



Conagra Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)





Thirteen weeks ended





August 29, 2021



August 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 235.7



$ 329.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



96.5





95.2

Asset impairment charges



0.7





3.4

Equity method investment earnings less than (in excess of) distributions



(7.4)





4.0

Stock-settled share-based payments expense



2.6





16.5

Contributions to pension plans



(2.9)





(5.9)

Pension benefit



(12.4)





(9.6)

Other items



1.4





24.3

Change in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of business acquisitions and dispositions:















Receivables



(40.5)





52.4

Inventories



(220.7)





(202.8)

Deferred income taxes and income taxes payable, net



57.6





15.6

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(19.8)





(16.7)

Accounts payable



64.8





20.8

Accrued payroll



(69.5)





(79.1)

Other accrued liabilities



53.7





36.6

Net cash flows from operating activities



139.8





284.5

Cash flows from investing activities:















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(154.9)





(145.5)

Sale of property, plant and equipment



1.9





0.6

Purchase of marketable securities



(1.9)





(1.5)

Sale of marketable securities



—





3.4

Other items



—





0.1

Net cash flows from investing activities



(154.9)





(142.9)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuances of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days



249.8





—

Net repayments of other short-term borrowings



(498.6)





(0.5)

Issuance of long-term debt



499.1





—

Repayment of long-term debt



(23.7)





(133.4)

Debt issuance costs



(1.9)





—

Repurchase of Conagra Brands, Inc. common shares



(50.0)





—

Payment of intangible asset financing arrangement



(12.6)





(12.9)

Cash dividends paid



(132.1)





(103.5)

Exercise of stock options and issuance of other stock awards, including tax withholdings



(17.6)





(9.3)

Other items



(6.9)





—

Net cash flows from financing activities



5.5





(259.6)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2.6)





2.9

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(12.2)





(115.1)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



80.2





554.3

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 68.0



$ 439.2



Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures (in millions)

Q1 FY22

Grocery &

Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Total Conagra

Brands

Net Sales

$ 1,075.1



$ 1,101.8



$ 236.6



$ 239.8



$ 2,653.3

Impact of foreign exchange



—





—





(14.1)





—





(14.1)

Organic Net Sales

$ 1,075.1



$ 1,101.8



$ 222.5



$ 239.8



$ 2,639.2











































Year-over-year change - Net Sales



(4.9) %



(2.5) %



8.1 %



20.9 %



(1.0) % Impact of foreign exchange (pp)



—





—





(6.5)





—





(0.5)

Net sales from divested businesses (pp)



1.6





0.8





0.4





0.8





1.1

Organic Net Sales



(3.3) %



(1.7) %



2.0 %



21.7 %



(0.4) %









































Volume (Organic)



(3.3) %



(3.8) %



(4.6) %



20.1 %



(2.0) % Price/Mix



—





2.1 %



6.6 %



1.6 %



1.6 % Q1 FY21

Grocery &

Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Total Conagra

Brands

Net Sales

$ 1,131.0



$ 1,130.6



$ 219.0



$ 198.3



$ 2,678.9

Net sales from divested businesses



(18.7)





(9.2)





(0.9)





(1.3)





(30.1)

Organic Net Sales

$ 1,112.3



$ 1,121.4



$ 218.1



$ 197.0



$ 2,648.8













































Q1 FY21

Grocery &

Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Total Conagra

Brands

Net Sales

$ 1,131.0



$ 1,130.6



$ 219.0



$ 198.3



$ 2,678.9

Impact of foreign exchange



—





—





12.1





—





12.1

Organic Net Sales

$ 1,131.0



$ 1,130.6



$ 231.1



$ 198.3



$ 2,691.0











































Year-over-year change - Net Sales



16.2 %



17.9 %



7.2 %



(21.8) %



12.1 % Impact of foreign exchange (pp)



—





—





5.9





—





0.5

Net sales from divested businesses (pp)



4.7





1.1





—





1.4





2.4

Organic Net Sales



20.9 %



19.0 %



13.1 %



(20.4) %



15.0 %









































Volume (Organic)



17.6 %



12.8 %



10.5 %



(24.1) %



10.9 % Price/Mix



3.3 %



6.2 %



2.6 %



3.7 %



4.1 % Q1 FY20

Grocery &

Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Total Conagra

Brands

Net Sales

$ 973.4



$ 959.1



$ 204.4



$ 253.8



$ 2,390.7

Net sales from divested businesses



(37.8)





(9.1)





—





(4.7)





(51.6)

Organic Net Sales

$ 935.6



$ 950.0



$ 204.4



$ 249.1



$ 2,339.1











































2-year compound growth



5.1 %



7.2 %



7.6 %



(2.8) %



5.3 % Organic 2-year compound growth



8.1 %



8.2 %



7.4 %



(1.6) %



7.0 %

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures (in millions)

Q1 FY22

Grocery &

Snacks



Refrigerated

& Frozen



International



Foodservice



Corporate

Expense



Total

Conagra

Brands

Operating Profit

$ 215.9



$ 157.6



$ 34.1



$ 20.3



$ (64.6)



$ 363.3

Restructuring plans



4.1





5.0





—





0.3





6.4





15.8

Acquisitions and divestitures



—





—





—





—





1.0





1.0

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



—





—





—





—





(5.2)





(5.2)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 220.0



$ 162.6



$ 34.1



$ 20.6



$ (62.4)



$ 374.9



















































Operating Profit Margin



20.1 %



14.3 %



14.4 %



8.5 %











13.7 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



20.5 %



14.8 %



14.4 %



8.6 %











14.1 % Year-over-year % change - Operating Profit



(23.7) %



(34.4) %



(11.4) %



(20.1) %



(16.3) %



(28.8) % Year-over year % change - Adjusted Operating Profit



(25.9) %



(33.8) %



(11.1) %



(19.0) %



(5.7) %



(30.6) % Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted Operating Profit



(580) bps



(698) bps



(311) bps



(423) bps











(604) bps Q1 FY21

Grocery & Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Corporate Expense



Total Conagra Brands

Operating Profit

$ 283.1



$ 240.1



$ 38.5



$ 25.4



$ (77.2)



$ 509.9

Restructuring plans



13.9





5.7





(0.1)





—





6.4





25.9

Acquisitions and divestitures



—





—





—





—





2.7





2.7

Tax planning consulting fees



—





—





—





—





1.5





1.5

Legal matters



—





—





—





—





(2.0)





(2.0)

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



—





—





—





—





2.5





2.5

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 297.0



$ 245.8



$ 38.4



$ 25.4



$ (66.1)



$ 540.5



















































Operating Profit Margin



25.0 %



21.2 %



17.6 %



12.8 %











19.0 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



26.3 %



21.7 %



17.5 %



12.8 %











20.2 % Year-over-year % change - Operating Profit



86.9 %



54.3 %



55.5 %



(19.0) %



(22.5) %



93.4 % Year-over year % change - Adjusted Operating Profit



42.9 %



42.8 %



47.7 %



(19.0) %



5.6 %



44.2 % Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted Operating Profit



492 bps



380 bps



481 bps



45 bps











450 bps Q1 FY20

Grocery & Snacks



Refrigerated & Frozen



International



Foodservice



Corporate Expense



Total Conagra Brands

Operating Profit

$ 151.4



$ 155.6



$ 24.8



$ 31.4



$ (99.5)



$ 263.7

Restructuring plans



19.1





0.6





1.2





—





28.6





49.5

Acquisitions and divestitures



0.7





—





—





—





1.2





1.9

Impairment on business held for sale



31.4





—





—





—





—





31.4

Brand impairment charges



3.5





15.8





—





—





—





19.3

Loss on divestiture of businesses



1.7





—





—





—





—





1.7

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



—





—





—





—





7.2





7.2

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 207.8



$ 172.0



$ 26.0



$ 31.4



$ (62.5)



$ 374.7



















































Operating Profit Margin



15.6 %



16.2 %



12.1 %



12.4 %











11.0 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



21.3 %



17.9 %



12.7 %



12.4 %











15.7 %





















































2-year compound growth - reported



19.4 %



0.6 %



17.4 %



(19.6) %



(19.5) %



17.3 %



2-year compound growth - adjusted



2.9 %



(2.8) %



14.6 %



(19.0) %



(0.2) %



— %





Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures (in millions)

Q1 FY22

Gross profit



Selling, general and administrative expenses



Operating

profit 1



Income before

income taxes and

equity method

investment

earnings



Income

tax

expense



Income

tax

rate



Net income

attributable to

Conagra

Brands, Inc.



Diluted EPS from

income attributable

to Conagra

Brands, Inc common

stockholders

Reported

$ 673.4



$ 310.1



$ 363.3



$ 285.2



$ 69.7





22.8 %

$ 235.4



$ 0.49

% of Net Sales



25.4 %



11.7 %



13.7 %







































Restructuring plans



6.4





9.4





15.8





15.8





3.9













11.9





0.02

Acquisitions and divestitures



—





1.0





1.0





1.0





0.3













0.7





—

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(5.2)





—





(5.2)





(5.2)





(1.3)













(3.9)





(0.01)

Advertising and promotion expenses 2



—





62.2





—





—





—













—





—

Unusual tax items



—





—





—





—





3.6













(3.6)





(0.01)

Rounding



—





—





—





—





—













—





0.01

Adjusted

$ 674.6



$ 237.5



$ 374.9



$ 296.8



$ 76.2





24.0 %

$ 240.5



$ 0.50

% of Net Sales



25.4 %



9.0 %



14.1 %







































Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported



(486) bps



48 bps



(534) bps







































Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted



(530) bps



12 bps



(604) bps









































































































Year-over-year change - reported



(16.9) %



3.3 %



(28.8) %



(30.5) %



(19.6) %











(28.5) %



(26.9) % Year-over-year change - adjusted



(18.0) %



0.4 %



(30.6) %



(32.6) %



(25.2) %











(30.2) %



(28.6) %

































































Q1 FY21

Gross profit



Selling, general and administrative expenses



Operating profit 1



Income before income taxes and equity method investment earnings



Income tax expense



Income tax rate



Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.



Diluted EPS from income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc common stockholders

Reported

$ 810.2



$ 300.3



$ 509.9



$ 410.0



$ 86.7





20.8 %

$ 329.0



$ 0.67

% of Net Sales



30.2 %



11.2 %



19.0 %







































Restructuring plans



10.4





15.5





25.9





25.9





6.4













19.5





0.04

Acquisitions and divestitures



—





2.7





2.7





2.7





0.7













2.0





—

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



2.5





—





2.5





2.5





0.6













1.9





—

Advertising and promotion expenses 2



—





45.9





—





—





—













—





—

Tax planning consulting fees



—





1.5





1.5





1.5





0.4













1.1





—

Legal matters



—





(2.0)





(2.0)





(2.0)





(0.5)













(1.5)





—

Unusual tax items



—





—





—





—





7.6













(7.6)





(0.02)

Rounding



—





—





—





—





—













—





0.01

Adjusted

$ 823.1



$ 236.7



$ 540.5



$ 440.6



$ 101.9





22.8 %

$ 344.4



$ 0.70

% of Net Sales



30.7 %



8.8 %



20.2 %







































Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported



245 bps



(555) bps



800 bps







































Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted



244 bps



(188) bps



450 bps









































































































Year-over-year change - reported



21.9 %



(25.1) %



93.4 %



172.4 %



N/A













89.4 %



86.1 % Year-over-year change - adjusted



21.7 %



(7.6) %



44.2 %



68.1 %



73.4 %











64.2 %



62.8 % Q1 FY20

Gross profit



Selling, general and administrative expenses



Operating profit 1



Income before income taxes and equity method investment earnings



Income tax expense



Income tax rate



Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.



Diluted EPS from income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc common stockholders

Reported

$ 664.5



$ 400.8



$ 263.7



$ 150.5



$ (11.5)





(7.0) %

$ 173.8



$ 0.36

% of Net Sales



27.8 %



16.8 %



11.0 %







































Restructuring plans



4.5





45.0





49.5





50.1





11.5













38.6





0.08

Acquisitions and divestitures



—





1.9





1.9





1.9





0.5













1.4





—

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



7.2





—





7.2





7.2





1.8













5.4





0.01

Advertising and promotion expenses 2



—





45.3





—





—





—













—





—

Gain on Ardent JV asset sale



—





—





—





—





(1.3)













(4.1)





(0.01)

Impairment of a business held for sale



—





31.4





31.4





31.4





1.8













29.6





0.06

Brand impairment charges



—





19.3





19.3





19.3





4.5













14.8





0.03

Loss on divestiture of businesses



—





1.7





1.7





1.7





0.4













1.3





—

Unusual tax items



—





—





—





—





51.0













(51.0)





(0.10)

Adjusted

$ 676.2



$ 256.2



$ 374.7



$ 262.1



$ 58.7





21.8 %

$ 209.8



$ 0.43

% of Net Sales



28.3 %



10.7 %



15.7 %









































































































2-year compound growth - reported



























































16.6 % 2-year compound growth - adjusted



























































7.8 %



1 Operating profit is derived from taking Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investment earnings, adding back Interest expense, net and removing Pension and postretirement non-service income.

2 Advertising and promotion expense (A&P) has been removed from adjusted selling, general and administrative expense because this metric is used in reporting to management, and management believes this adjusted measure provides useful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating performance. Please note that A&P is not removed from adjusted profit measures.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures (in millions)





August 29, 2021



August 30, 2020



% Change

Net cash flows from operating activities

$ 139.8



$ 284.5





(50.9) % Additions to property, plant and equipment



(154.9)





(145.5)





6.5 % Free cash flow

$ (15.1)



$ 139.0



N/A







Q1FY22



Q1FY21

Notes payable

$ 458.6



$ 0.6

Current installments of long-term debt



21.9





718.6

Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments



8,779.6





8,897.6

Total Debt

$ 9,260.1



$ 9,616.8

Less: Cash



67.0





438.2

Net Debt

$ 9,193.1



$ 9,178.6







Q1 FY22 LTM 2

Net Debt

$ 9,193.1











Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 1,205.2

Add Back: Income tax expense



176.8

Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests



(0.6)

Interest expense, net



400.9

Depreciation



329.3

Amortization



59.7

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

$ 2,171.3

Restructuring plans 1



36.2

Acquisitions and divestitures



4.0

Corporate hedging derivative gains



(23.3)

Consulting fees on tax matters



5.7

Gain on divestiture of businesses



(58.4)

Legal matters



4.6

Early extinguishment of debt



68.7

Brand impairment charges



90.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,299.7











Net Debt to Adjusted LTM EBITDA



4.0





1 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation. 2 Last twelve months

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures (in millions)





Q1 FY22



Q1 FY21



% Change

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 235.4



$ 329.0





(28.5) % Add Back: Income tax expense



69.7





86.7









Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests



(0.1)





(0.3)









Interest expense, net



94.2





113.7









Depreciation



81.6





80.3









Amortization



14.9





14.9









Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 495.7



$ 624.3





(20.6) % Restructuring plans 1



9.5





18.3









Acquisitions and divestitures



1.0





2.7









Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(5.2)





2.5









Consulting fees on tax matters



—





1.5









Legal matters



—





(2.0)









Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 501.0



$ 647.3





(22.6) %



1 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.

