New Weaning Guide Helps Mothers Transition from Breastfeeding with Confidence

CHICAGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more mothers navigate the transition from breastfeeding back to work, family routines, or future family-building paths—including those considering becoming a gestational surrogate—the need for compassionate, evidence-based guidance on weaning has never been greater.

Our guide helps parents navigate weaning with expert tips and emotional support, celebrating every breastfeeding journey Post this Starting to wean? Our ultimate guide offers expert tips and emotional support every step of the way. Speed Speed

ConceiveAbilities, a leading surrogacy agency, has released The Ultimate Guide to Weaning: How to Stop Breastfeeding Gently, Safely, and Without Guilt. This free resource empowers lactating mothers—and women considering surrogacy—with expert strategies, emotional tools, and practical steps for a confident weaning transition.

The guide features insights from International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant Dianne Cassidy, IBCLC; breastfeeding advocate Abby Theuring ("The Badass Breastfeeder"); and discussions from All Things Conceivable: A Surrogacy Podcast. It covers gradual weaning, stopping pumping, returning to work, lactation suppression, and surrogacy preparation, framing weaning as a positive evolution rather than an endpoint.

"Mothers are often told to 'just wean' without real guidance on how to do it safely or how it might affect their mental health," said Nazca Fontes, founder of ConceiveAbilities. "This guide was created to validate the emotional side of weaning, provide expert-informed support, and remind parents that their breastfeeding journey—no matter how long it lasted—is something to be proud of."

Key Guide Highlights

Gentle weaning methods, including a sample four-week timeline and tips like using ice for comfort.

Emotional support for guilt, mood shifts, and baby tantrums, with myth-busting on mental health impacts.

Baby bonding alternatives like cuddles, reading, and play to replace nursing routines.

Pumping cessation steps and safe lactation suppression strategies—such as cabbage leaves or supportive bras—while avoiding pitfalls like abrupt stops, making it especially helpful for women and surrogates who are not breastfeeding.

Multimedia Resources

Access a 10-part YouTube video series, Abby Theuring's weaning podcast episode, and eight expert weaning articles on topics from readiness signs to work-return strategies. These tools provide judgment-free guidance for all weaning scenarios.

Honoring and Supporting Surrogates Who Are Breastfeeding

For many women, the desire to become a surrogate begins while they are still breastfeeding or pumping—balancing the love they've already given with the hope of helping another family grow. ConceiveAbilities supports this transition with flexible surrogacy journeys that respect both the emotional side of weaning and the medical timing of IVF, creating personalized plans without pressure.

With guidance from a dedicated team, surrogates can move forward with confidence—on a timeline that feels right for them and their family. Take the first step and discover how you can become a surrogate today.

Celebrating 30 Years of Empowering Surrogates and Families

With 30 years of experience, ConceiveAbilities is a leading surrogacy agency for surrogates. The agency thoughtfully matches surrogates and egg donors, offers the industry's best surrogate pay, provides customized timelines that respect breastfeeding and family commitments, and delivers comprehensive support from the start of the journey through postpartum recovery.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities