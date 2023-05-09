ConceiveAbilities Releases Top New York Surrogate Compensation Package

Surrogates Weigh-In On What Matters Most

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities continues to lead the way for New York women to become surrogates by offering the best surrogate care and compensation package in the industry.

This Mother's Day we celebrate the courageous, generous New Yorkers who answer the surrogacy. Through their generosity, more women can and will celebrate motherhood.

Dr. Berkley Luck's company Milkify was featured on Shark Tank sharing their mission to freeze-dry breast milk for moms, parents, and surrogates, enabling easier storage, usage, and transportation. Guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow and Lori Greiner were inspired to invest with the innovative company. New York surrogate Lace Kitchin recently completed her surrogacy journey. Lace shared, "If it weren't for ConceiveAbilities, I truly don't think my dream of being a surrogate would have been as wonderful of an experience as it was. I can't even put into words just how amazing it is to have people who care so deeply for you, consistently show up in unexpected ways, and offer supportive, loving assistance, while you're navigating such a powerfully transcendent season of life."

The life changing choice to become a surrogate is more than a labor of love. This profound commitment is something ConceiveAbilities acknowledges with respect, dignity and compensation for the women who answer the surrogacy calling.

To uncover what matters most to women who become surrogates, ConceiveAbilities surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including women throughout the New York area. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the Intended Parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Plan™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Milkify is a concierge service founded by Dr. Berkley Luck to freeze-dry breast milk for moms, parents, and surrogates, enabling easier storage, usage, and transportation of breast milk.

Lace Kitchin is one of the first women to become a surrogate after surrogacy became legal in New York.

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Milkify, Lace Kitchin, and all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

