Empowering Lactating Women: ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency Renews Impactful Milk Bank Challenge

Almost 15 Percent of National Breast Milk Sustained by the #MilkBankChallenge

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities , a surrogacy and egg donation agency dedicated to empowering women to find their giving journey, is once again relaunching the exceptionally impactful #MilkBankChallenge.

The continuation of the #MilkBankChallenge recognizes the profound influence that a single act of generosity can have. Post this Lactating women donated nearly 15% of the national milk bank supply through the Milk Bank Challenge. Through the movement, ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency aims to empower lactating women who want to make a difference by not only donating their own breast milk to help infants in need, but also inspiring other lactating women to join the giving journey.

In two years, 50,000 individuals have joined the # MilkBankChallenge to identify lactating women and make a lifesaving impact on infants in need of nourishment. During this time, 1,500 generous lactating women have donated nearly two million ounces of breastmilk to local milk banks nationwide. Notably, in the past year alone, the #MilkBankChallenge accounted for an estimated nearly 15% of the entire national volume of donated breast milk.

MILKworx founder Jillian Rothe is proud to be a small part of a challenge that brings awareness to and connects moms in need to those with extra liquid gold to share, "Sure, I love helping moms find more space in a freezer, but the moms participating in this challenge aren't just clearing out extra space in the deep freeze... No. They are, quite literally, saving lives. And I'm beyond proud of every single milk donor out there!"

The continuation of the #MilkBankChallenge recognizes the profound influence that a single act of generosity can have on those facing challenges. It aims to support lactating women who want to make a difference by not only donating their own breast milk to help infants in need, but also inspiring other lactating women to join the giving journey.

ConceiveAbilities' Founder Nazca Fontes initiated the #MilkBankChallenge to assist milk banks in replenishing their supply during the infant formula shortage. Since then, it continues as a significant movement. "Our vision to create a positive impact for families in need of nourishment has gained widespread attention, spreading rapidly across communities," offers Fontes. "We are steadfastly dedicated to providing support for strong family foundations and for women who long to be part of these giving, growing and empowering communities."

Do You Know a Lactating Woman?

Everyone can play a role in the 2024 #MilkBankChallenge and earn rewards. Create a Link and text, email and share that link on your social channels with potentially lactating women. For each person in your community who enters their information to learn more about the #MilkBankChallenge, you earn a $5 reward and so do they!

Second, donate breast milk to help families. Your donation can make a profound impact and every donor receives a $250 gift card for her time and effort.

The challenge runs until June 30, 2024. Be #Empowering by sharing this link with any lactating woman and helping others.

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency is committed to #Empowering women to find their purpose and create meaningful change in their communities and beyond. Lactation support is an important component of its All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package , recognizing the significance of the fourth trimester in postpartum recovery.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities