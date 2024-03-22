Landmark Victory in Michigan: Bill Passes to Legalize Surrogacy

ConceiveAbilities Applauds Warriors and Advocates Fighting for Family Equality

CHICAGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities , a leading surrogacy agency dedicated to assisting individuals in building families, applauds Michigan for taking a significant step forward in reproductive rights by legalizing surrogacy.

The decision to reverse Michigan's restrictive laws is a beacon of hope, offering renewed accessibility to parenthood. Post this Kyle Keigan and Randy Rowe were forced to pursue a surrogacy journey outside of Michigan due to the state's restricted laws. For thousands of people who are unable to carry a child like Kyle and Randy, those for whom surrogacy is the only method by which they can have biological children, laws in Michigan will no longer create roadblocks that get in the way of surrogate-assisted births.

Milestone For Michigan Families

Championed by Michigan Representative Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills), the Fertility Health Care Act (House Bill 5207) not only decriminalizes surrogacy, it establishes comprehensive guidelines for surrogacy agreements, safeguarding the interests of both surrogates and intended parents. Once Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs it into law, paid surrogacy will soon be legal in Michigan, offering opportunity to families struggling with infertility.

"The decision to reverse Michigan's restrictive laws is a beacon of hope, offering renewed accessibility to parenthood," details ConceiveAbilities' Founder and Executive Chairman Nazca Fontes . "Michigan will soon become the last state to end criminalization of surrogacy, allowing Michigan women to fulfill their calling to become surrogates and help build families," continues Fontes.

Three years ago, Michigan native Randy Rowe and Kyle Keigan faced legal hurdles while preparing to welcome their son via surrogacy. Despite initial plans to start a family in Michigan with Randy's sister as an egg donor, they discovered Michigan's surrogacy laws were unfavorable, making in-state parentage difficult and paid surrogacy illegal. Seeking legal support, they turned to ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency, finding a surrogate in Colorado and successfully welcoming their healthy baby boy.

Dr. James Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center and Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility, applauds the act, "Michigan's step to decriminalize gestational surrogacy is necessary to ensure all people in Michigan have a path to build a family. It recognizes the reproductive parental rights of Michigan families and their gestational carriers for safe and equitable family building."

Tammy and Jordan Myers, who faced aggressive legal challenges in establishing parentage for their biological children, have been pivotal in advocating for these reforms. Their perseverance, along with the efforts of their reproductive lawyer Melissa Neckers and others, played a crucial role in bringing about this change.

The enactment of this legislation not only signifies a significant victory for reproductive rights but also reflects Michigan's commitment to embracing progressive policies that support diverse family structures.

