ConceiveAbilities Unveils Industry Leading Minnesota Surrogate Compensation Package

To learn what matters most to women who become surrogates, we surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including women in Minneapolis and throughout Minnesota. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents Compensating with the right amount of pay, without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure a fair and valid contract Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the intended parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Plan™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Stephanie Sinclair founded How 2 Mom to be a Minneapolis "one-stop shop" community offering advice in the areas that many moms have personally experienced like infertility, pregnancy, birth, motherhood and running a household. "ConceiveAbilities is top-notch when it comes to going beyond caring for surrogates. We love having this resource for our community at How 2 Mom for families needing surrogacy, and for the moms who desire to help another family through surrogacy. Their All-In Program represents exactly what I want for my clients that may be interested in a surrogacy journey. They deliver on the important touch points for every woman in a surrogacy journey: legal protection, compensation, compassion, guidance and reassurance they are not alone in this journey. When considering this journey, I would only want our community members to do so through an agency like ConceiveAbilities who make sure they are loved, empowered and supported through the entire process."

Melissa Enke , a Minneapolis surrogate, enjoyed being pregnant with her own four children and wanted to be able to bring that joy to someone else. She shares her surrogate experience on her blog and with her friends and family, "A Surrogacy Journey is simply nothing like what you could possibly imagine. As a surrogate, the All-in Surrogate Care and Compensation Package was amazing and went above and beyond what I hoped. The communication among my team was fantastic, my timeline moved fast, and the matching program was spot on. I would recommend ConceiveAbilities to all surrogates and intended parents."

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Melissa Enke, How 2 Mom and all the amazing surrogates and professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

Learn more about why ConceiveAbilities is the best surrogacy agency for surrogates in Minneapolis and throughout Minnesota.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities