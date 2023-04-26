ConceiveAbilities Unveils Top Boston Surrogate Compensation Package

Surrogates Weigh-In On What Matters

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day we honor all of the courageous, generous women in Massachusetts who answer the call to become surrogates. Through their generosity, more women can and will celebrate motherhood.

The decision to become a surrogate is a life changing choice. Being a surrogate is more than a labor of love; it takes a profound commitment that requires comprehensive support.

Gina-Marie Madow, Esq. earned her Juris Doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law and has been involved in ART law for 13 years. “ConceiveAbilities is not only the top paying agency in Boston; our All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package provides first-in-class comprehensive support for the physical, emotional, and mental health health each surrogate needs for a successful journey.”

600 experienced surrogates, including women throughout New England, answered our survey about what matters most when deciding to move forward with surrogacy. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new upgraded All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the intended parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity PromiseTM which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

ConceiveAbilities Director of Legal Services and Bostonian, Gina-Marie Madow, Esq , says ConceiveAbilities is proud to offer the most comprehensive package for surrogates in Boston and all of Massachusetts. "Carrying a baby takes effort and necessitates vigilance, courage, and selflessness," adds Madow, "ConceiveAbilities is not only the top paying agency in Boston; our All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package provides first-in-class comprehensive support for the physical, emotional, and mental health each surrogate needs for a successful journey."

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

