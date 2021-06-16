Concentric AB announces a strategically important long-term agreement to supply a global OEM with electric coolant pumps for truck applications

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB announces a long-term agreement with an existing e-pump customer, a global truck and bus OEM, to supply electric coolant pumps for their heavy-duty electric truck. Concentric currently supplies the customer with e-pumps for their hybrid and battery electric buses, and this new supply agreement significantly increases e-pump volumes. Production for this new application will start in 2021 and revenues from this new contract are estimated to be MSEK 200 over the next five years.

The electric coolant pump has the following key benefits:

Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure,

Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours,

Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure, and

Compact and low noise characteristics.

Concentric's ability to design and develop a range of products for the early adopters of battery electric vehicle technology has enabled our e-pumps to be proven in real world commercial vehicle applications that require high levels of operational performance. Establishing e-pump credibility with global OEMs has enabled Concentric to win this strategically important contract in the e-truck sector.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This new contract shows our customers continue to value our technology and design capability. It is exciting to see that the excellent reliability and durability record of our e-pumps in bus applications has given the customer confidence to include our e-pumps in their new electric truck applications."

