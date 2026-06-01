Concentric Energy Advisors Releases New Report on the U.S. Electric Grid as a National Asset Underpinning the Economy and National Security

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, today announced the release of a new paper prepared for the Edison Electric Institute ("EEI") examining the United States electric grid as an important component of national infrastructure and a key contributor to economic activity and national security.

The analysis evaluates how sustained utility investment, grid modernization, and integrated planning have supported reliable and resilient system performance amid rapidly growing electricity demand from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification. The paper underscores the value of a modern, highly interconnected grid in supporting essential services, national defense, and the broader U.S. economy.

The paper highlights that utilities have continued to invest steadily in grid infrastructure and advanced technologies that improve system performance, optimize the use of existing assets, and deliver cost-effective improvements for customers. It also finds that connecting new large customers to the grid offers a reliable and efficient approach to meeting rising demand and broadens the customer base over which fixed costs are recovered, helping to support affordability for all customers.

"The U.S. electric grid is a dynamic, continuously modernized system that underpins nearly every aspect of modern life," said Meredith Stone, Assistant Vice President at Concentric. "Our research makes clear that ongoing utility investment and integrated planning are fundamental to preserving reliability and enhancing resilience in the face of evolving demand."

"The electric grid is one of the country's most valuable assets and economic engines," said Drew Maloney, President and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute. "As electricity demand grows, we must continue investing in the grid to ensure it continues to deliver those benefits for customers, communities, and businesses across the country.

The paper was prepared by Concentric for EEI and reflects Concentric's independent analysis.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together, "Concentric") specialize in management consulting, industry regulation, finance and M&A, resource planning, and depreciation and valuation services, with a focus on the North American energy and water industries. For more information, please visit ceadvisors.com .

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SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors