Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Erica Menard as an Assistant Vice President

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, today announced the strategic hiring of Erica Menard as an Assistant Vice President, further enhancing its regulatory consulting practice.

Erica Menard, Assistant Vice President, Concentric Energy Advisors

Ms. Menard is a veteran practitioner with over 25 years of experience in the energy industry, specializing in regulatory strategy, utility finance, and rate case management for electric, gas, and water utilities. She is widely recognized for her proficiency in utility ratemaking and has provided crucial testimony in traditional base distribution rate cases and other regulatory proceedings before state regulatory commissions in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York.

Before joining Concentric, Ms. Menard held a senior leadership position at an investor-owned utility, where she oversaw all aspects of regulatory policy and ratemaking for electric, gas, and water operations. Her extensive industry knowledge spans key critical areas of regulatory policy and processes, including ratemaking, rate design, and alternative regulatory frameworks such as multi-year rate plans and revenue decoupling mechanisms. She has also led complex cash working capital and lead-lag studies and developed strategies to ensure appropriate cost recovery on behalf of utility customers.

"Concentric is renowned for its commitment to helping clients navigate complex regulatory challenges in the energy industry. I look forward to sharing my experience in regulatory strategy and ratemaking to support our clients' success," said Ms. Menard.

Danielle Powers, Concentric's Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to welcome Erica to the team. She brings a wealth of experience in utility regulation and an expertise in ratemaking and regulatory strategy that will create even greater value for our clients."

"Erica brings the kind of leadership and regulatory experience that our clients have come to expect from Concentric. Her addition to the team strengthens our commitment to delivering industry-leading insight," added Daniel Dane, Concentric's President.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together, "Concentric") specialize in management consulting, industry regulation, finance and M&A, resource planning, and depreciation and valuation services, with a focus on the North American energy and water industries.

