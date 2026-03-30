Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Jonathan Byrd as a Vice President and Utility Regulatory Expert

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, welcomes Jonathan Byrd to its team as a Vice President, expanding its senior expertise in utility regulation.

Jonathan Byrd, Vice President at Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc.

Mr. Byrd has over 20 years of leadership experience in the utility industry, with extensive expertise in pricing and rate design, tariff development and administration, and corporate finance. His work focuses on aligning customer offerings and regulatory outcomes with business strategy.

Before joining Concentric, Mr. Byrd held utility leadership roles encompassing customer products and services, corporate finance, and rate policy. Most recently, he led teams responsible for rate design, tariff management, and regulatory solutions across multiple utility jurisdictions. In this capacity, he developed and executed pricing strategies, supported complex stakeholder negotiations, and represented pricing matters in proceedings before state utility commissions.

Mr. Byrd said, "I'm honored to join the talented team at Concentric, and excited to share my rate design and regulatory experience to help clients implement pricing and rate designs that align with current grid challenges, manage costs effectively, and deliver clear value for customers."

"Jonathan's deep industry expertise and proven leadership align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering insightful, strategic guidance to our clients. His perspective will further strengthen our ability to navigate complex industry challenges with confidence and clarity," said Danielle Powers, Concentric's Chief Executive Officer.

"Jonathan exemplifies the dedication to excellence, collaboration, and analytical rigor that defines our firm. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the meaningful contributions he will bring to our clients and our continued growth," added Daniel Dane, Concentric's President.

To learn more about career opportunities at Concentric or to receive industry news and insights, please visit Concentric's Careers page and subscribe to the Concentric Connection.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together, "Concentric") specialize in management consulting, industry regulation, finance and M&A, resource planning, and depreciation and valuation services, with a focus on the North American energy and water industries. For more information, please visit https://ceadvisors.com .

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

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SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors