Concentrix (CNXC) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Concentrix reported Q2 2026 earnings that missed Wall Street expectations on both revenue and EPS, triggering a 20% premarket stock decline and potentially wiping out billions in market value.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) shareholders lost approximately 20% of their investment value on June 29-30, 2026, after the company reported Q2 2026 results that fell short of consensus analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings per share. Investors who lost money on their Concentrix holdings are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Concentrix reported Q2 2026 revenue and EPS below the figures analysts had anticipated. On the same day, the company similarly disclosed a cut to its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue was reduced from a midpoint of $10.11 billion to a range of $9.93-$10.03 billion, and non-GAAP EPS was reduced from $11.48-$12.07 to $10.83-$11.18. The company cited off-shoring headwinds representing an approximately 300 basis point drag as the primary reason for the setback.

The stock declined approximately 20% from the its closing price on June 29 to open on June 30. As recently as March 24, 2026, CFO Andre Valentine had stated on the Q1 2026 earnings call: "our goal is to be conservative with revenue guidance, and we are being prudent with the current geopolitical situation." That reaffirmation came roughly three months before the full-year outlook was cut.

Shareholders who purchased CNXC and suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CNXC Investigation

Q: How much did CNXC stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 20% by the time the market opened on June 30, 2026, following Concentrix's after-market disclosure that its Q2 2026 results fell shy of expectations and that the company would need to cut its full-year 2026 revenue and EPS guidance.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Concentrix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance and business outlook, including forward guidance figures that were materially reduced just months after being reaffirmed. When the revised outlook was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CNXC investigation?A: Investors who purchased CNXC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CNXC investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my CNXC shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CNXC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the investigation take to resolve?A: Securities fraud investigations typically take two to four years from initiation to resolution.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP