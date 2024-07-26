Concert For Austin Tice Features Country Music Star Scotty Hasting Aug. 14

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Event: Concert For Austin Tice—to mark 12 years since Austin's abduction in Syria.



Who: Country music rising star Scotty Hasting, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, will perform two sets of songs. Between sets, we will hear from speakers in Austin's life including: his family, employers; commanding officer from his time in the Marine Corps; and government officials.



Where: Ballroom of National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW (13th Floor)



When: Wednesday, Aug. 14.

4:30 Doors Open

5:00 Intro: Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club;

Music with Scotty Hasting (First Set)





5:30 Program with speakers including:

Robert O'Brien, (former Director of National Security);

Brian Bruggemen, (Austin's Commanding Officer);

Tony Hunter (McClatchy CEO)

Antony Blinken, (Secretary of State -- Invited)Matt Murray (Executive Editor, The Washington Post)





6:10 2nd Set with Scotty Hasting

6:40 Thank you, Debra Tice, Austin's mom.

ABOUT AUSTIN TICE:

Austin Tice was taken in Syria 12 years ago – on Aug. 14, 2012. He was working as a freelancer journalist for McClatchy, The Washington Post and others. As President Biden has said last year "we know with certainty Austin is being held by the government of Syria." The program between sets of the concert will provide an update on Austin's case and cover key activities that have happened this year and discuss what needs to happen to bring Austin home.

Since last August, contact between the U.S. and Syria regarding Austin's release has continued. These meetings have been confirmed by Syria (including by Assad himself) and the host country of Oman, but not by the U.S. This strategy has inhibited coverage of these meetings by the U.S. press.

In April of this year Mrs. Tice met briefly with President Biden at the WH Correspondents Dinner. At that time she pressed for a follow-up to her 2022 meeting. So far that has not happened. She has continued to have high-level meetings with administration figures including last month with Brett McGurk.

The Washington Post has sustained an impressive ad campaign about Austin. There is a new Arabic language digital ad campaign by Hostage Aid Worldwide. A letter by Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Chris Van Hollen is being circulated in the Senate asking POTUS to prioritize Austin's case. There are currently 13 signatories.

Despite this progress, several other strong initiatives are being stalled or thwarted by the U.S. because of pressure and lobbying efforts by factions opposed to negotiations with Syria and lack of will by the U.S. Government. Much more needs to be done. For more information about Austin: www.austinticefamily.com #FreeAustinTice #BringAustinHome

Tickets are available here: https://www.press.org/events/concert-austin-tice

The concert and program will be live streamed at the Club's website press.org.

The event is open for press coverage but press should register in advance.

ABOUT SCOTTY HASTING:

"For me, the demons of PTSD knock the loudest when it's quiet. When I have a guitar in my hands I find peace," says songwriter, artist, and Army Veteran, Scotty Hasting. In April of 2011, the former Army Infantryman with the 1st Infantry Division 4th Squadron 4th Cavalry was left fighting for his life flying out of Afghanistan on a medivac after being shot ten times. Narrowly escaping death, Hasting is now on a mission to help anyone struggling with loss or mental health find solace through his music. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky native bares his heart to listeners in his debut EP, I'm America (5/3). After hearing the project's title track, "I'm America" (2/9), written by Wade Kirby and Phil O'Donnell, Hasting knew he had to record it. "Every single line of this song is why I decided to enlist in the Army," says Hasting. Hasting's debut single on Black River, "How Do You Choose" (11/3) strikes a chord with anyone who has been left to pick up the pieces from a life-changing moment that's left them asking God that age-old question. The "promising, impactful debut" (Billboard) details Hasting's first visit to best friend Adam Hamilton's tombstone following his death. Having found his escape from PTSD through archery and music, the "'I'm America' hitmaker" (People Magazine) devotes his time and talents to several organizations, including PenFed Foundation, CreatiVets, Guitars 4 Vets, and Operation Encore, to offer other veterans the same tranquility. Despite only first picking up a guitar in 2020, Hasting has already opened for incredible artists including Dave Grohl, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, Chris Janson, and more. Hasting recently represented the U.S. with multiple performances in Normandy, France during a week-long celebration commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day (exclusive People photo diary HERE), is slated to step into the coveted Circle for his Grand Ole Opry debut (7/28) during the Opry's celebration of 30 years of "Forrest Gump," and is set to celebrate fellow Veterans at the second annual National Veteran's Parade in Washington, DC (11/10) this Veteran's Day with a special Opening Ceremony Performance.

For more information and tour dates, please visit scottyhasting.com and follow Scotty Hasting on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide. In 2015 the Club named Austin Tice one of its Aubuchon Press Freedom Award Honorees. The Club holds an annual Run for Austin in November and hosts numerous briefings and press events for the Tice family throughout the year.

Contact: Bill McCarren [email protected] for the National Press Club

