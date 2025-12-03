Debra Tice to hold news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Press Club

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra Tice, mother of journalist Austin Tice, will hold a news conference at the Press Freedom Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 10am. The conference will mark one year since the fall of Damascus, and she will outline steps she would like to see the US government take regarding the safe return of her son. She will also discuss recent positive developments in the US government's approach to the case.

One year ago, the family of Austin Tice, 17 strong, traveled to Washington to meet with NSC officials at the White House, the Secretary of State and key members of Congress. They were here when Damascus fell, and the news coverage of the moment was robust for several days. There has been much progress in Syrian-U.S. relations since then, as evidenced by the recent historic visit by President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington.

At each meeting, President al-Sharaa was asked about Austin Tice or raised the issue himself. His own takes on the case are both hopeful and helpful; al-Sharaa was a prisoner for many years himself. He believes Austin can be found and has stood up a new organization to find Austin and others who are missing in Syria. Thousands have been lost in Syria, and the new government is working to locate them.

Ms. Tice plans to discuss the work the Syrian government is doing to locate her son and other missing persons, as well as what allied countries like the United Kingdom, France and Germany can do to be helpful. She also plans to address how Russia and Israel can play a role in Austin's release. Ms. Tice will also discuss her difficulties in locating Austin as they relate to former President Assad, who is now living in Moscow and may know how to locate Austin. Access to Assad has been extremely limited since the fall of Damascus.

Ms. Tice will also address Israel's role in finding missing persons in Syria. The U.S. has been slow to press the Israeli government for crucial information on Austin, and Ms. Tice herself has reached out to Israeli officials on her own in pursuit of more information.

Ms. Tice would like to engage with the Trump Administration on these issues and paths forward to bring her son home. She looks forward to meeting Secretary Rubio on this trip, who has signed letters for Austin as a Senator, and with President Trump, who has been a champion of Austin's case in the past. There is so much they can do to help bring Austin home.

This event is open to the public. Please register here.

