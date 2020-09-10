ConcertAI Names Claudio D'Ambrosio, PhD, as Head of Biopharma Partnerships and RWE Solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI has hired Claudio D'Ambrosio, PhD, as head of biopharma partnerships and real-world evidence Solutions. Claudio brings over 15 years of experience as a cancer researcher, commercial leader, and strategic scientific partner to the life sciences industry to help advance the goals of ConcertAI of bringing rapid innovation and precision real-world evidence oncology to the world's top global pharmaceutical companies.

ConcertAI is a fast-growing company with the leading technology for integrated Real-World Data (RWD), AI cloud solutions, and advanced outcomes, and data science services for oncology RWE). The mission of ConcertAI is to advance the regulatory and market access applications of precision RWE through a unique set of validated RWD solutions and complementary eurekaHealth technologies.

"Claudio is a mission-driven leader with a deep knowledge of the disease biology, clinical practice, and research requirements of life science companies," said Jeff Elton, PhD and CEO of ConcertAI. "His combination of research experience, focus on healthcare provider requirements, and decades of work with life science companies makes him a unique commercial leader – one who is singularly focused on driving biomedical innovations and improving patient outcomes."

Prior to joining ConcertAI, Claudio was the head of life sciences for Varian Medical Systems' Oncology Software Solutions and chief commercial officer for Noona, a mobile service for patient-reported outcomes, where he led life sciences solutions and RWE business operations. Prior to that, Claudio was a senior executive for Deallus, a global strategic intelligence consultancy for life sciences, where he rose to become the firm's chief executive officer and board member. Claudio also worked as a cancer researcher at the London Research Institute of Cancer Research UK, one of the top 10 cancer research institutes in the world, where he investigated processes and cellular targets for cell cycle blockage, chromosome structure, and segregation. Claudio received his PhD in cancer biochemistry and genetics from the Francis Crick Institute in London, studying the underlying mechanisms of defective cell division. He earned a Masters in Business of Biotechnology from the University of Milan-Bicocca.

"I look forward to helping accelerate drug development and improving even more cancer patients' lives through the ingenuity of enterprise technologies, AI, and access to the largest ever built ecosystem of cancer real-world data," Claudio said. "ConcertAI has become the leader and in the best position to be the partner of choice for the industry's biopharma innovators. I am excited to join the ConcertAI executive team to contribute to the next phase of company growth."

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a technology leader in Definitive Real-world Data (RWD) and AI solutions for precision oncology. Our mission is to bring together unique data assets, leading AI-based technologies, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. Our focus is on revolutionizing clinical and outcomes research to accelerate the insights benefitting patient treatment. ConcertAI is a SymphonyAI company. eurekaHealth is a trademark of ConcertAI. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

