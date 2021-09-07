ConcertAI Names Lauren Gordon as its First Chief People Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a market leader for real-world evidence and enterprise AI Software-as-a-Service solutions for precision oncology, hematology, and urology, announced the appointment of Lauren Gordon as its first chief people officer. Gordon will lead all aspects of ConcertAI's human resources (HR) strategy, including talent acquisition, learning & development, diversity & inclusion, culture, and employee engagement initiatives.

"Lauren has a wealth of progressive, HR experience in life sciences with a proven track record of growing world-class, talent-centric, and high growth organizations that are viewed as great places to work," said ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton, PhD. "She is deeply-patient centric and brings a people-first focus for all business decisions to ensure that ConcertAI can attract, engage, and develop the right talent – key as ConcertAI continues its double-digit growth rate, provides solutions to healthcare providers, and broadens internationally."

As chief people officer, Gordon will lead talent, culture, and organizational development initiatives to strengthen ConcertAI's "workforce for the future" – one that promotes employees' needs with the recognition that sustainable business growth requires consideration for the people behind the business – in the post-pandemic environment. Partnering with People & Culture business leaders and executives, her goal is to establish and grow HR structures and frameworks proven to succeed.

"I'm pleased to join ConcertAI, which is a respected AI technology leader within the healthcare community," said Gordon. "Engaging people around a common mission of making the world a better place is a passion of mine, and I see the innovative therapies that the ConcertAI team helps bring to market a tangible example of that."

Most recently, Gordon was chief people officer at Tmunity Therapeutics, and held HR leadership positions at The O'Connor Group and Merck & Co. prior to that. She is the vice chair of the Philadelphia chapter of Women in Bio and serves on the Board of Directors for the Philadelphia Society of People and Strategy. Gordon holds a Master's in Human Resource Development from Villanova University and a BS in Accounting from the University of Pittsburgh.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

