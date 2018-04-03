Concordance Healthcare Solutions Announces Co-CEO/Presidents Retirements and New Leadership Appointments

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest, independent, healthcare distributors in the U.S., today announced that Co-CEO/Presidents Roger Benz and Tom Harris have elected to retire. Benz will retire at the end of 2018 and Harris in mid-2019. At the time of Benz's retirement, Harris will step into the role of CEO Emeritus until his mid-year departure. Upon their departures, both will continue to serve on the Senior Advisory Board and the following leadership promotions will be effective January 1, 2019:
- Lisa Hohman will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Dave Myers will be promoted to President and Chief Operations Officer (COO)
- Jaysen Stevenson will be promoted to President - Government Division
Lisa Hohman joined Seneca Medical in 2000 in sales management and has held roles in operations, procurement, supplier relations and most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Concordance. "I am incredibly fortunate to be a part of Concordance, and humbled for the opportunity to lead an extremely dedicated and talented team of employees who truly care about providing exemplary service to our customers. I look forward to continuing to work with a remarkably engaged senior management team to build upon our amazing company culture and, as the healthcare industry evolves, focus on our role in helping deliver exceptional patient care," said Hohman.
Dave Myers joined Seneca Medical in 1999 as a sales leader and has had responsibility over marketing, sales and customer relations and most recently served as their Chief Customer Officer. "I am looking forward to collaborating with our outstanding team to advance our vision and mission, which are focused on exceeding the expectations of our customers. The past two years, our collective organization experienced an incredible amount of learning, blended capabilities and resources from the previously separate entities, and openly embraced change. I am incredibly humbled by the work ethic and spirit of Concordance employees, and we are excited to see where our relationships with our customers and supplier partners will take us in the future," said Myers.
Jaysen Stevenson joined Kreisers as the Chief Financial Officer in 2012, and most recently served as the COO for Concordance. "I am excited about the opportunity to expand our business partnerships with all Government agencies. As a Prime Vendor, we take great pride in servicing our Veterans and we look forward to providing best-in-class service to all Federal, State and Local agencies. I am truly blessed to be a part of a team made up of caring and hardworking employees who are the reason for our successful partnerships with medical providers and suppliers," said Stevenson.
About Concordance Healthcare Solutions, LLC
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, one of the largest, independent, healthcare distributors in the U.S., was formed through the merger of Kreisers, MMS, and Seneca. Concordance services the entire healthcare continuum with strategically located distribution centers across the country with the ability to quickly and efficiently service over two-thirds of the healthcare systems in America. To learn more, visit: www.concordancehealthcare.com.
