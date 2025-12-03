Concorde Chief Due Diligence Officer Amy Arnold Elected to ADISA Board

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde announced today that Chief Due Diligence Officer Amy Arnold has been elected to serve on the ADISA board of directors for the 2026 - 2027 term.

"Amy's dedication to serving financial professionals, sponsors and the alternative investments industry perfectly aligns with ADISA's mission," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "For more than two decades, she's championed a stronger, more transparent, and more collaborative alternatives industry."

As chief due diligence officer, Arnold brings nearly 27 years of operations and relationship management experience, with a focus on alternative investment products.

"It is an honor to be elected to ADISA's board. I look forward to working alongside such an exceptional group of industry leaders," said Arnold. "My focus will be on advancing education, deepening the connections that support our community and ensuring that the voices of small to mid-size independent firms are heard and represented."

Prior to joining Concorde in 2020, Arnold most recently served as an independent contractor providing due diligence services. Prior to this, she was vice president of due diligence at Triloma Securities, and director of alternative investments at Proequities, Inc.

Arnold graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, and holds Series 7, 66 and 24 licenses.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

