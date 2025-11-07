Concorde Promotes Sydney Hockaday to Managing Director, Marketing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde has promoted Sydney Hockaday to managing director, marketing. In her new role, she is responsible for shaping and implementing the firm's integrated marketing strategy across its broker-dealer, RIA and insurance divisions. This expanded position includes senior leadership over brand development, communications and strategic planning, ensuring that marketing and business development initiatives support Concorde's long-term growth and advisor-focused mission.

"I'm pleased to share that Sydney Hockaday has been promoted to managing director, marketing," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "Since joining earlier this year, Sydney has expanded the role far beyond the original job description and taken on responsibilities that reflect her growing leadership. Sydney has strengthened Concorde's brand, communications and event experience in meaningful ways. Her leadership, creativity and dedication continue to shape how we support our advisors, sponsors and each other."

Hockaday joined Concorde in March 2025 as director of marketing, where she successfully rebranded the firm, redefined communication procedures, and conceptualized and launched a new marketing partnership initiative.

Prior to joining Concorde, she served as vice president of marketing at Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments. In her previous position, she managed the marketing of approximately 90 of Capital Square's investment offerings, comprised of nearly 100 individual commercial real estate properties. In total, she oversaw the successful marketing for approximately $7 billion in transaction volume and led Capital Square's corporate rebrand in 2019.

Hockaday currently serves as the chair of the Marketing and Communications Committee for ADISA, the largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment industry.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

