Concorde Welcomes Independent Financial Advisor Ehud Gersten

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde announced today that licensed securities professional Ehud Gersten has joined the firm's broker-dealer, Concorde Investment Services. Gersten specializes in tax-advantaged investment strategies.

"We're pleased to welcome Ehud Gersten to the Concorde platform," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "His diverse background in securities, law, and real estate reflects the kind of multidimensional expertise that drives value for investors and strengthens our advisor network."

Gersten's expertise is in advising accredited and high-net-worth investors on alternative investments. Earlier in his career, he founded and managed Gersten Law Group, a San Diego-based law firm. He was recognized among the city's Best of the Bar and featured in Super Lawyers magazine. His insights have appeared in Bloomberg, Forbes, and other national media outlets. He is also a member of the Forbes Finance Council.

"I joined Concorde for its culture of integrity, commitment to compliance, and forward-looking approach," said Gersten. "It's a firm that's continuously enhancing its technology and resources to better support advisors and their clients."

Gersten earned a bachelor's degree in political science, as well as a law degree from the University of Auckland in New Zealand, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree with a concentration in intellectual property from Boston University. He holds FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, and 66 licenses.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Concorde