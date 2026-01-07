Concorde Investment Services Announces Adoption of AltsIllustrator™, a Powerful New Analytics Platform for Alternative Investments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser platform serving financial advisors nationwide, today announced the firmwide adoption of AltsIllustrator™, an innovative analytics and comparison platform developed by two financial advisors within the Concorde system. The new tool is now available to all Concorde-affiliated advisors to support deeper due diligence, clearer investment comparisons and more informed client recommendations regarding Section 1031 exchange investments via Delaware statutory trust offerings.

AltsIllustrator was created by experienced advisors who recognized the need for a standardized, data-driven way to evaluate alternative investment programs. The platform aggregates key offering details - including strategy, asset type, leverage, fees, distributions, historical performance, liquidity terms and sponsor-provided metrics – and presents them in a clear, sortable format. Advisors can compare multiple offerings side-by-side with consistent calculations, color-coded scoring and visual analytics that streamline research and enhance documentation for compliance.

"Concorde has always championed advisor-driven innovation," said Danielle Delongchamp, chief executive officer of Concorde. "AltsIllustrator reflects what happens when advisors identify a real need and build a solution that elevates the entire network. We're proud to support tools that help our financial professionals deliver more transparent, data-rich guidance to their clients."

With alternative investments playing a growing role in portfolio construction, advisors increasingly rely on efficient, accurate research workflows. AltsIllustrator reduces the burden of manual spreadsheet analysis and allows Concorde advisors to quickly match investment characteristics to client objectives, risk profiles and suitability considerations.

"We built AltsIllustrator because we needed a better way to compare offerings for our own clients," said Richard Gann, co-creator of AltsIllustrator and a Concorde financial advisor.

Jason McMurtry, co-creator of AltsIllustrator and a Concorde financial advisor, added, "Concorde's support means more advisors can leverage clean data, consistent metrics and clear visuals to help clients understand the differences between deals."

Concorde financial professionals may access AltsIllustrator immediately through the firm's approved technology suite.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

