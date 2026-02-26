Concorde Investment Services Expands Platform with the Addition of KOA Financial Group

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor serving financial advisors nationwide, today announced that KOA Financial Group has joined the Concorde platform. KOA Financial Group is a Las Vegas-based financial services firm that serves high-income professionals, high-net worth individuals and business owners, with a focus on integrating advanced tax planning and disciplined investment management to deliver tax-efficient strategies to preserve and grow wealth.

"Clients are counting on their financial professionals to navigate increasingly complex decisions around taxes, income generation and long-term planning," said Danielle Delongchamp, chief executive officer of Concorde. "At Concorde, we are committed to equipping advisors with the compliance, regulatory expertise and advisor-first platform they need to meet that challenge. KOA Financial Group's dedication to delivering customized, thoughtful tax strategies and alternative investment solutions aligns closely with our mission, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Founded in 2025 by Concorde representative Aaron Oborn and Mark Kasminoff, CPA, J.D., KOA Financial Group integrates investment management with advanced tax planning to help clients keep more of their earnings while maintaining disciplined, fully compliant strategies.

"KOA was created to integrate investment management and tax efficiency in a way that best serves business owners and high-net-worth individuals," said Oborn, co-founder and managing partner of KOA Financial Group. "Concorde's strong compliance culture, regulatory expertise and advisor-first platform make it an ideal partner for our firm, and we are excited to join the Concorde community."

Oborn brings more than a decade of industry experience in retirement planning, asset management and commercial real estate. He specializes in helping professionals and business owners minimize taxes through tailored financial strategies.

Kasminoff brings more than 25 years of accounting and tax expertise, with extensive experience in strategic tax planning, tax mitigation and complex tax preparation. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from UNLV, is a certified public accountant and earned his Juris Doctor from the William S. Boyd School of Law.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Concorde