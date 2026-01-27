Concorde Investment Services Welcomes G3 Capital to its Broker-Dealer Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser serving financial advisors nationwide, today announced that G3 Capital has joined the Concorde platform. G3 Capital is a California–based financial services firm dedicated to helping real estate owners and investors manage and maximize their wealth through innovative real estate solutions and tax strategies.

"Financial professionals are increasingly called on to help clients navigate complex decisions around taxes, income generation, and long-term planning," said Danielle Delongchamp, chief executive officer of Concorde. "G3 Capital aligns with Concorde's mission to provide financial professionals with the support, tools, and resources they need to serve their clients with excellence and help investors make confident, informed decisions that drive stronger outcomes."

The addition of G3 Capital reflects continued interest among independent financial advisors in Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and RIA platform, particularly among firms serving real estate-focused investors and clients with complex tax and income planning needs.

G3 Capital, founded by financial adviser Gaston Escudero III, was established to serve individual investors who have built significant wealth through real estate but now face complex questions around taxes, income, and transitioning properties as they approach retirement. The firm focuses on real estate wealth management and tax planning, helping clients clearly understand what they own, what it's worth, and the options available to them as they evaluate next steps.

"Many of our clients have spent decades building portfolios of appreciated properties and are now unsure of the most efficient way to reduce taxes, generate income, and simplify their lives," said Gaston Escudero III, founder and chief executive officer of G3 Capital. "Our role is to analyze their real estate, run the numbers, and present clear, tax-efficient strategies so they can make confident, informed decisions about their wealth."

G3 Capital provides guidance on real estate–centered and tax-advantaged strategies, including 1031 exchanges, Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), 721 UPREITs, opportunity zone funds, and other tax-efficient structures designed to help defer, reduce, or potentially eliminate capital gains tax while generating ongoing income. The firm also advises on tax-efficient IRA and Roth conversions and offers comprehensive real estate analysis and consulting.

The firm's approach is highly analytical and education-focused. G3 Capital conducts in-depth reviews of clients' properties, evaluating return on equity, expenses, debt, tax exposure, depreciation, and estate considerations before presenting customized strategies aligned with each client's goals, risk tolerance, and retirement timeline.

"Most financial advisors focus on stocks, bonds, and insurance," Escudero added. "Our specialty is real estate. We sit at the intersection of the client's CPA, financial advisor, and real estate agent, helping them coordinate all the moving parts with a clear, actionable plan."

G3 Capital serves clients nationwide, helping real estate owners transition from being active landlords to more passive, diversified, and tax-efficient structures designed to support long-term income and legacy planning.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

About G3 Capital

G3 Capital is a California–based financial services firm focused on real estate wealth management and tax-efficient strategies for individual investors. Founded by financial advisor Gaston Escudero III, G3 Capital combines real estate expertise, financial analysis, and clear education to help clients defer, reduce, and potentially eliminate capital gains tax, transition from active to passive ownership, generate income, and plan for retirement and legacy with confidence. For more information, visit www.G3Capital.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Concorde