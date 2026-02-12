Concorde Welcomes Financial Advisor Frank Piscitelli to Platform Through Sequent Real Estate + Wealth Management

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde announced today that financial advisor Frank Piscitelli has joined its platform through Sequent Real Estate + Wealth Management, an affiliated real estate and wealth management firm.

Piscitelli brings specialized experience advising real estate owners on Section 1031 exchanges and passive, fractional real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs). Since entering the securities industry in 2018, he has placed approximately $140 million in equity on behalf of hundreds of clients and developed strong working relationships with DST sponsors and qualified exchange accommodators.

"Frank's background combines technical knowledge, firsthand investment experience, and a thoughtful, client-first approach," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "His expertise supporting real estate owners through complex transition and tax-deferral decisions aligns well with Concorde's mission to equip financial professionals with the tools, support, and infrastructure they need to serve clients with clarity and confidence."

Piscitelli's career spans legal, real estate, and financial services disciplines, providing him with a practical, real-world perspective on complex investment and tax-deferral strategies. Prior to joining Concorde, Piscitelli served as a registered representative with Archer Investors, an affiliated firm of LightPath Capital, where he focused on advising real estate owners on 1031 exchange strategies and DST investments. During his tenure, he worked closely with property owners, sponsors, and exchange accommodators to structure tax-deferred reinvestment solutions aligned with clients' long-term income and planning objectives.

Earlier in his career, Piscitelli practiced law in the legal departments of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Mutual Life of New York, gaining experience in corporate and regulatory matters. He also owned and managed real estate investment properties for more than 17 years, during which time he personally completed several 1031 exchanges into DST properties. That firsthand experience informs his approach to working with investment property owners evaluating strategies to reduce management responsibilities, diversify holdings, and plan for long-term income.

"Concorde and Sequent provide the infrastructure, resources, and technology needed to support advisors serving clients with complex real estate, tax, and income planning decisions," said Piscitelli. "Through Sequent, I'm able to continue delivering disciplined, experience-driven guidance to property owners considering 1031 exchanges and DST strategies, alongside a team I've known and respected for many years."

Piscitelli earned a bachelor's degree from New York University and a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law. He holds FINRA Series 7, Series 22, and Series 63 licenses, and is registered in multiple states.

Piscitelli is registered with Concorde Investment Services, LLC, the firm's broker-dealer, a member of FINRA/SIPC.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

About Sequent Real Estate + Wealth Management

Sequent Real Estate + Wealth Management is a client-focused organization providing real estate and wealth management solutions, including guidance on 1031 exchanges and passive real estate strategies. The firm emphasizes integrity, transparency, and long-term planning tailored to each client's objectives.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

