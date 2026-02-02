Concorde Welcomes Independent Financial Advisor Ashley Romiti to Broker-Dealer Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde announced today that Ashley Romiti, founder and president of GCA 1031, has joined the firm's broker-dealer, Concorde Investment Services. Romiti specializes in tax-advantaged investment strategies for real estate owners.

"Ashley brings deep expertise in 1031 exchanges and real estate transition strategies, along with a disciplined, investor-first approach that aligns well with Concorde's culture and commitment to financial professional independence," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde.

Romiti is a real estate and tax‑advantaged investment professional with nearly 15 years of experience advising property owners on exit planning, capital preservation and passive real estate strategies. She began her career at Marcus & Millichap, a national commercial real estate brokerage and services firm, where she built a strong foundation in commercial real estate valuation, underwriting and transaction execution. Over the course of her career, Romiti has focused almost exclusively on representing 1031 exchange investors, helping clients navigate complex sale and reinvestment decisions while preserving equity and deferring taxes.

She recently launched GCA 1031, an independent platform built around disciplined due diligence, selective sponsor relationships and investor education, offering 1031 exchange and Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment services nationwide. Through GCA 1031, Romiti focuses on helping real estate owners transition from active management into passive income solutions with clarity, confidence and a disciplined, real‑estate‑first analytical approach.

Prior to launching her independent platform, Romiti served as vice president at Perch Wealth, where she worked closely with high‑net‑worth investors, sponsors and intermediaries on DST portfolios and long‑term real estate transition strategies.

"Concorde's platform is built around strong compliance, institutional-grade infrastructure and investor protection," said Romiti. "That foundation, paired with rigorous due diligence and disciplined underwriting, provides clients with confidence in their investment decisions, particularly during significant liquidity and exit events, while supporting a transparent, education-driven client experience."

Romiti earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Concorde