Concordia Named CAI‑NJ Community of the Year; Community Manager Earns Statewide Honor

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, received two prestigious honors from the Community Associations Institute's New Jersey chapter (CAI‑NJ) at its annual awards ceremony on February 19.

Ted Gammon, SVP, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential; Chad Henderson, Board President, Concordia; and Michael Canberg, GM, FirstService Residential

Concordia Homeowners Association, located in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and managed by FirstService Residential, was named Community of the Year (1,000+ units). The award recognizes association boards that demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing the community association industry through education, advocacy, and best practices. It celebrates exemplary leadership, dedication to continuous improvement, and meaningful support of the industry as a whole.

In addition, Michael Canberg, General Manager with FirstService Residential, was honored with the Candice Bladt Community Manager of the Year Award. This statewide recognition highlights Canberg's professional excellence and underscores the vital role community managers play in supporting associations and advancing CAI‑NJ's mission. Canberg serves as General Manager of Concordia.

"These honors reflect what's possible when engaged residents, committed community leaders, and an experienced management team work together with a shared vision," said Michael Mendillo, President of FirstService Residential. "The Concordia community, led by Michael Canberg, continues to set the standard for community excellence."

"On behalf of Concordia's Board and residents, we are grateful for the outstanding leadership and support provided by Michael Canberg and the entire FirstService Residential team," said Chad Henderson, Board President of Concordia. "Choosing FirstService Residential was the right decision then and remains the right decision today. Hats off to a job well done."

