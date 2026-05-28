Residences at the Stoneleigh featured in innovative program with FirstService Residential and Forbes Travel Guide

The iconic address in Uptown Dallas is among a select group introducing a new approach to property management modeled after leading hospitality brands.

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residences at the Stoneleigh, a luxury residential tower in Uptown Dallas, is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood, the Residences at the Stoneleigh blends timeless Art Deco-inspired architectural character with modern residential design, positioning the property as one of Dallas' most distinctive luxury addresses. Residents enjoy walkable proximity to world-class dining by Michelin-starred chefs, along with convenient access to the Katy Trail, the Arts District, and many of the city's most established and innovative shops and cultural destinations.

"At Residences at the Stoneleigh, service touchpoints play a key role in how residents experience the building every day," said Stephanie Summerall, general manager with FirstService Residential, the company managing the property. "This initiative allows us to introduce more consistency and structure into that experience, building on the strong foundation already in place."

Chris Turner, board president, added, "Our goal is to ensure service level continues to reflect the quality and reputation befitting of Residences at the Stoneleigh. Being part of a program associated with Forbes Travel Guide reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest of standards."

"As high-rise living continues to expand across Texas, there is a greater focus on how service contributes to the overall resident experience," said Susan Ward-Freeman, president, high-rise, Texas, FirstService Residential. "Residences at the Stoneleigh is well positioned for this initiative, with a strong community and clear expectations around service delivery."

The program introduces a structured framework incorporating training, service design and independent evaluation to support long-term execution. At Residences at the Stoneleigh, this includes operational assessments, refinement of service workflows and targeted training for onsite teams to align with globally recognized hospitality benchmarks.

Completed in 2008, the Residences at the Stoneleigh was developed as a modern residential tower complementing the historic Stoneleigh Hotel, creating a unique residential offering that combines contemporary luxury with one of Dallas' most recognized hospitality landmarks. The property reflects the evolution of Uptown Dallas into one of the city's most desirable and walkable neighborhoods.

The adoption of a hospitality-driven approach reflects a broader evolution in Dallas' luxury residential market, where service quality and consistency are becoming increasingly central to how communities are experienced.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential