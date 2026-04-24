Concordia University, St. Paul Launches 90-Credit, 3-Year Bachelor's Degrees and University-Wide Career Portfolio Initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia University, St. Paul has launched a new suite of 90-credit, three-year bachelor's degree programs through CSP Global, supported by education technology company, Risepoint, including Exercise Science and both Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, alongside a university-wide Career Portfolio initiative designed to strengthen workforce readiness for all students.

The fully accredited bachelor's degrees are structured for completion in three years or less and delivered primarily online, with in-person options available. Unlike traditional 120-credit bachelor's degrees, the 90-credit model maintains all major and general education requirements while reducing elective coursework to streamline time to graduation.

University leaders describe the launch as part of CSP's broader commitment to innovation in access, affordability, and student outcomes.

"CSP has a long track record of reimagining how higher education serves students," said Dr. Kimberly Craig. "The 90-credit bachelor's degree reflects intentional academic design — focused, rigorous, and aligned to workforce demand."

The Exercise Science program launches amid strong national demand in health and performance fields. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of exercise physiologists and fitness trainers is projected to grow faster than average nationally over the next decade, reflecting sustained need for professionals supporting health, wellness, and human performance.

The launch of the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration creates pathways into a wide range of business careers. The programs emphasize practical, workforce-ready skills including decision-making, communication, and data-informed thinking. Graduates are prepared to contribute from day one.

The new Career Portfolio initiative will be implemented with the launch of these programs, with plans for broader expansion. The model integrates experiential learning, documented skill development, and professional milestones into the student journey, ensuring graduates hold tangible evidence of competencies and applied experiences.

"Earning a degree is essential," Dr. Kimberly Craig added. "But today's students and employers expect more. The Career Portfolio ensures that every CSP graduate can clearly demonstrate the skills, experiences, and readiness that translate directly into opportunity."

Students enrolled full time in the 3-year programs can complete their degrees in three years, reducing overall tuition and entering the workforce sooner. Approved transfer credits may further accelerate completion to as little as one year. Programs are supported by structured advising, mapped academic plans, and online student services.

Building on these online learning opportunities, CSP recently received approval for additional 90-credit bachelor's programs aligned with workforce demand, further expanding opportunities for students across disciplines. A full list of current and upcoming programs is available at https://online.csp.edu/90-credit-bachelor-degrees/

"CSP has consistently demonstrated a willingness to innovate to serve the evolving needs of students," said Fernando Bleichmar, Chief Executive Officer of Risepoint. "Together, through our partnership, we are progressing that work to make a meaningful impact on the modern learner — expanding affordable, workforce-aligned opportunities that help students graduate faster and ready for what's next."

Enrollment for the new programs is now open.

For more information, visit https://online.csp.edu/

About Concordia University, St. Paul

Founded in 1893, Concordia University, St. Paul is a private university that delivers academic programs responsive to students' needs and relevant to the demands of the job market. One of Minnesota's most affordable private universities, CSP's student body includes more than 7,500 students representing 48 states, two territories, and 39 foreign countries. For more information, visit csp.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them to develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com

SOURCE Risepoint