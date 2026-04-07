Risepoint 2026 Voice of the Online Learner Report Highlights Changing Learner Expectations in a Digital-First Era

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, an education technology company, today released its 2026 Voice of the Online Learner report. Now in its 15th year, the report reflects the company's continued commitment to understanding online learners and supporting university partners in meeting their evolving needs.

This year's findings show learners taking a more active role in how they discover programs, build skills, and plan their careers. Based on responses from thousands of online learners across the U.S., the report reinforces the importance of affordability, flexibility, and workforce relevance, while highlighting the growing role of digital tools across the learner journey.

"Each year, the Voice of the Online Learner report provides valuable insight into how student expectations evolve," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We're seeing a clear shift toward more self-directed, digital-first behavior, with greater reliance on AI and rising expectations for how institutions prepare students for a changing workforce."

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Program Discovery: Learners are increasingly relying on AI and digital tools to research programs, with usage of AI-assisted tools rising from 6% to 17% year over year. At the same time, 75% of learners say they prefer self-service research, reflecting a growing demand for faster, more independent discovery experiences.

Learners are increasingly relying on AI and digital tools to research programs, with usage of AI-assisted tools rising from 6% to 17% year over year. At the same time, 75% of learners say they prefer self-service research, reflecting a growing demand for faster, more independent discovery experiences. Flexibility and Career Advancement: Flexibility remains critical, with nearly 8 in 10 learners saying they would not enroll if their desired program was not offered online. Career advancement continues to be the primary motivator, with 9 out of 10 learners attributing career growth to program completion.

Flexibility remains critical, with nearly 8 in 10 learners saying they would not enroll if their desired program was not offered online. Career advancement continues to be the primary motivator, with 9 out of 10 learners attributing career growth to program completion. AI Readiness: Expectations for AI integration continue to grow, with 71% of learners saying AI is important for future workplace success, up from 59% in 2024. While institutions are making progress, they have not yet kept pace with learner expectations, signaling a need for stronger alignment to prepare students for the workforce of the future.

Expectations for AI integration continue to grow, with 71% of learners saying AI is important for future workplace success, up from 59% in 2024. While institutions are making progress, they have not yet kept pace with learner expectations, signaling a need for stronger alignment to prepare students for the workforce of the future. Lifelong Learning: Interest in continued education is rising, with 61% of learners planning to enroll in another online degree program after completing their current program and 56% considering non-degree options, reflecting growing demand for flexible, career-relevant upskilling.

Interest in continued education is rising, with 61% of learners planning to enroll in another online degree program after completing their current program and 56% considering non-degree options, reflecting growing demand for flexible, career-relevant upskilling. Power of Local – While learners prefer online formats, 60% live within 100 miles of their institution, up from 50% in 2025, and interest in visiting campus has increased by more than 20 percentage points since 2024. Together, these trends reinforce the continued importance of regional universities as trusted hubs for connection and community.

"This research not only informs our work but also helps our university partners better meet the needs of today's learners and prepare for what's ahead," added Bleichmar. "Institutions that adapt will be better positioned to support learners not just during a single program, but throughout their entire career journey."

The full report can be found here.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint