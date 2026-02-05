New Partnership Between Goldsmiths, University of London and Risepoint Expands Access to Flexible Online Learning

Five online programs are providing new pathways for students seeking alternatives to traditional classroom study

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Goldsmiths, University of London and education technology company Risepoint is broadening access to the university's unique and creative approach to learning through high-quality online courses.

The university has introduced five online programs designed for students who require greater flexibility and for those looking to pursue their studies outside of a traditional on-campus environment. Teaching on the courses will begin in summer 2026.

Goldsmiths is one of the world's leading creative universities and is known for taking an innovative approach to learning across all of its subject areas. This collaboration builds on Goldsmiths' established success in delivering online education and reflects a shared commitment to supporting learners whose work, family responsibilities or location may make conventional study routes challenging.

By offering flexible entry points, the programs are designed to open doors for students at different stages of their educational and professional journeys.

Programs launched in January 2026 are:

Foundation in Computer Science

MSc/PGDip/PGCert Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning

MSc/PGDip/PGCert Artificial Intelligence and Creative Practice

MA/PGDip/PGCert Children's Literature

MA/MSc/PGDip/PGCert Psychology

The courses all draw on Goldsmiths' innovative approach to these subjects, with programs designed by world-leading experts, including Professor Michael Rosen on the MA/PGDip/PGCert Children's Literature and industry collaborations on the Computing courses.

Professor David Oswell, Vice-Chancellor (Interim) of Goldsmiths, said, "We offer a critical and creative approach to learning and we're delighted to be able to extend this to learners wherever they are in the world. These programs will give students the freedom to progress at a pace that suits their lives while accessing the expertise that Goldsmiths is known for."

Fernando Bleichmar, CEO at Risepoint, said, "Goldsmiths has a long history of championing innovative education and ensuring that learners have the opportunity to thrive. Together, we are expanding access to programs that help students build skills for the future, regardless of where they live or how they need to learn."

The partnership signals a significant step in Goldsmiths' ongoing work to make its programs more accessible to a wider range of learners, including adult students and those balancing study with other commitments. The programs start on June 8, 2026, and interested applicants can learn more here.

About Goldsmiths, University of London

Goldsmiths is a progressive university that aims to forge positive change in the world through all that we do. Goldsmiths has fostered an innovative and enquiring spirit since we welcomed our first students as a University 120 years ago in 1905.

Around 7,500 students at our campus in the heart of New Cross in South East London study undergraduate, postgraduate and teacher training courses across the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, psychology, computing, entrepreneurial business, law and management.

Opportunity and equity are at the heart of everything we do. We're ranked as the UK's top university for student academic progression, are among the top three in the UK for Art and Design and considered a world leading university for study in nine subject areas.

Goldsmiths has a thriving research culture with nearly four fifths of our research rated either internationally excellent or world-leading.

From artists and creatives to teachers and practitioners, our graduates shape culture and society. Nearly a quarter of Turner Prize winners are Goldsmiths alumni and notable graduates include artist and filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, writer Bernardine Evaristo, artist Sir Antony Gormley and Charli XCX music producer A.G. Cook.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint