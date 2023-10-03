Condado Tacos Has Turned National Taco Day into National Taco Month

Tacos too craveable to celebrate for only one day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award winning taco joint and growth brand specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful, energetic atmosphere, tomorrow celebrates National Taco Day (Wednesday, October 4th) by turning it into National Taco Month.

Condado's Limited Time Offer menu items
Condado's Limited Time Offer menu items

Throughout October, Condado Tacos offers its App members a free taco of their choice, and provides the same free taco for anyone who downloads the Condado App this month (Android or Iphone). Condado Tacos will add to the holiday by launching their own Taco Quiz powered by AI. After filling out some brief answers in the taco quiz, it will provide results for Which Taco Are You? Images used in the quiz are generated by AI. Visit a Condado Tacos restaurant or go to condadotacos.com starting October 4th to reveal your taco personality.

Also today, Condado introduces its Fall Lineup of Limited Time Offer menu items. The Orange Glazed Chicken Taco features an Ancho-Orange Chicken with a Spicy Maple Orange Glaze and is priced at $4.00, and at Happy Hour the price is $3.00. The Green Chilies Queso is a savory and smoky fresh queso made with four different peppers including Anaheim and Shishito and is priced at $4.00 for half dip ($7.50 for full). The fall limited time beverage is the fan fav Harvest Pear Margarita, made with fresh pear puree and a cinnamon sugar rim, and is available at $12, and just $7 during Happy Hour.

"Condado Tacos is all about great food, margs and fun, and we're excited to roll out these new Limited Time Offer menu items with new, exciting and innovative flavors," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & CEO. "With an average price per person of $18 that includes two tacos, a dip and a margarita, nobody can beat us in terms of providing the best value with the highest quality experience that's second to none."

About Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos provides an all-inclusive dining experience for its guests and its 2600 team members, with "Enough Yum for Everyone." The brand started in 2014 with its first location in the Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the award-winning taco joint has grown to 47 restaurants in 17 markets and was very recently listed among the Fastest Growing Private Restaurant Companies by Inc. 5000. To learn more, go to condadotacos.com

