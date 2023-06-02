Confidential Computing Market worth $59.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for confidential computing appears to have a bright future thanks to rising data security risks awareness, changing laws, technology improvements, and rising cloud adoption. Applications that are specific to the industry, teamwork, and financial support for R&D will all help it expand. For wider adoption, however, issues like performance overhead and compatibility must be resolved.

The Confidential Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 59.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The advancements in hardware and software, increasing need to meet regulatory requirements have driven the market growth.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Billion (USD) Segments Covered Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the major vendors offering confidential computing across the globe include Some of the major vendors offering confidential computing across the globe are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AMD (US), Fortanix (US), AWS (US), Arm (UK), Alibaba Cloud (China), Swisscom (Switzerland), OVHcloud (France), pheonixNAP (US), AMI (Georgia), and more.

Software segment to capture a large market share during the forecast period

The Confidential Computing Market, by component, includes hardware, software, and services. The software segment is projected to lead the market Confidential computing software manages the memory resources within secure enclaves to ensure isolation and protection of data as it provides mechanisms to allocate, manage, and encrypt memory regions associated with enclaves, preventing unauthorized access or tampering. Software components also enable secure input and output operations within trusted execution environments. They provide APIs and libraries to handle secure communication channels, cryptographic protocols, and data encryption/decryption, ensuring sensitive data remains protected during input and output operations. Software libraries support cryptographic operations required for confidential computing, including encryption, decryption, key generation, and digital signatures and these libraries provide the necessary cryptographic algorithms and protocols to secure data and ensure the integrity and authenticity of computations.

Secure Enclaves to capture a second large market share during forecast period

The Confidential Computing Market has been segmented on the basis of application into data security, secure enclaves, pellucidity between users, and other applications. The secure enclaves segment is expected to hold a second largest market share during the forecast period. A secure enclave is a hardware-based technology that creates a trusted TEE within a processor. It provides a secure and isolated area where sensitive data and computations can be processed with a high level of confidentiality and integrity. Secure enclaves create a boundary between the enclave and the rest of the system, isolating the enclave from the underlying operating system and other applications running on the same hardware. This isolation ensures that even privileged users or malicious software running on the system cannot access or tamper with the data and computations within the enclave. Secure enclaves provide trusted execution capabilities, meaning that the code and data within the enclave are executed in a secure and trusted manner. The integrity of the code and data is verified, and the enclave's execution is protected from external manipulation. This ensures the computations performed within the enclave can be trusted and that the results are reliable.

North America segment to capture a large market share during the forecast period

The Confidential Computing Market has been segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Confidential Computing Market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America is the region with the most established confidential computing adoption due to a number of factors, including the existence of large enterprises with sophisticated IT infrastructure and the availability of technical expertise. North America is expected to encourage market growth, as large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative confidential computing software, hardware and services integrated with technological advancements, such as Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Confidential Containers. North America's two largest contributors to the Confidential Computing Market are the US and Canada. The trend is expected to persist during the forecasting period. It is a region with strict regulations for a number of economic sectors and advanced technology.

Top Key Companies in Confidential Computing Market:

Some of the major vendors offering confidential computing across the globe are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AMD (US), Fortanix (US), AWS (US), Arm (UK), Alibaba Cloud (China), Swisscom (Switzerland), OVHcloud (France), pheonixNAP (US), AMI (Georgia), Applied Blockchain (UK), R3 (US), Decentriq (Switzerland), Hub Security (Israel), Edgeless Systems (Germany), Cysec (Switzerland), Opaque Systems (US), Profian (US), Super Protocol (US), Secretarium (UK), Anjuna Security (US), and Tresorit (Switzerland).

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 , Intel announced the release of a new security-as-a-service solution called Project Amber. The solution is an independent trust authority, designed to remotely verify whether a compute asset in the cloud, network's edge or on-premises environment is trustworthy.

, Intel announced the release of a new security-as-a-service solution called Project Amber. The solution is an independent trust authority, designed to remotely verify whether a compute asset in the cloud, network's edge or on-premises environment is trustworthy. In April 2023 , Microsoft announced the expansion of its confidential VM family with the launch of the DCesv5-series and ECesv5-series in preview. Featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, these VMs are backed by an all-new hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment called Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). Organizations can use these VMs to seamlessly bring confidential workloads to the cloud without any code changes to their applications.

, Microsoft announced the expansion of its confidential VM family with the launch of the DCesv5-series and ECesv5-series in preview. Featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, these VMs are backed by an all-new hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment called Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). Organizations can use these VMs to seamlessly bring confidential workloads to the cloud without any code changes to their applications. In April 2023 , Google and Intel collaborated on a new research project to identify potential security vulnerabilities in Intel's new confidential computing technology, Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX). In addition to an expanded feature set, Intel Tdx offers full vm compute models without requiring any code changes.

, Google and Intel collaborated on a new research project to identify potential security vulnerabilities in Intel's new confidential computing technology, Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX). In addition to an expanded feature set, Intel Tdx offers full vm compute models without requiring any code changes. In April 2023 , Microsoft announced to align with Kata Confidential Containers to achieve zero trust operator deployments with AKS. The goal of the Kata Confidential Containers (CoCo) project is to standardize confidential computing at the container level and simplify its consumption in Kubernetes. This is to enable Kubernetes users to deploy confidential container workloads using familiar workflows and tools. We are also taking our Confidential containers on Azure Container Instances (ACI) learning to community with container enforcement policy/full attestation and OCI image snapshotter with DM verity enforcement.

, Microsoft announced to align with Kata Confidential Containers to achieve zero trust operator deployments with AKS. The goal of the Kata Confidential Containers (CoCo) project is to standardize confidential computing at the container level and simplify its consumption in Kubernetes. This is to enable Kubernetes users to deploy confidential container workloads using familiar workflows and tools. We are also taking our Confidential containers on Azure Container Instances (ACI) learning to community with container enforcement policy/full attestation and OCI image snapshotter with DM verity enforcement. In February 2923 , Arm published the initial Confidential Computing Architecture (CCA) code for the Linux kernel so there can be KVM virtualization integration around Arm CCA, a KVM user-space ABI for managing Realms, and Linux guest support for Arm Realms.

, Arm published the initial Confidential Computing Architecture (CCA) code for the Linux kernel so there can be KVM virtualization integration around Arm CCA, a KVM user-space ABI for managing Realms, and Linux guest support for Arm Realms. In January 2023 , Intel has launched its 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and the Intel Max Series CPUs and GPUs, alongside the launch of a VM isolation solution and an independent trust verification service to help build their most comprehensive confidential computing portfolio.

, Intel has launched its 4 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and the Intel Max Series CPUs and GPUs, alongside the launch of a VM isolation solution and an independent trust verification service to help build their most comprehensive confidential computing portfolio. In December 2022 , Fortanix announced that its Fortanix Data Security Manager was approved for the G-Cloud Framework and available on G-Cloud 13. The UK Government G-Cloud eases procurement of cloud computing solutions by public sector organizations in the UK. Specifically, G-Cloud 13 is an online catalogue where public sector buyers can buy services including many that are off the shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions.

, Fortanix announced that its Fortanix Data Security Manager was approved for the G-Cloud Framework and available on G-Cloud 13. The UK Government G-Cloud eases procurement of cloud computing solutions by public sector organizations in the UK. Specifically, G-Cloud 13 is an online catalogue where public sector buyers can buy services including many that are off the shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions. In December 2022 , IBM collaborated with Cloud Security Alliance, a global non-profit organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure secured cloud computing, which aims to further advance security and risk management of cloud within financial services.

, IBM collaborated with Cloud Security Alliance, a global non-profit organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure secured cloud computing, which aims to further advance security and risk management of cloud within financial services. In October 2022 , Google announced Confidential Space, the next solution in Confidential Computing portfolio. It enables organizations to perform tasks such as joint data analysis and ML model training with trust guarantees that the data, they own can stay protected from their partners including hardened protection against cloud service provider access.

, Google announced Confidential Space, the next solution in Confidential Computing portfolio. It enables organizations to perform tasks such as joint data analysis and ML model training with trust guarantees that the data, they own can stay protected from their partners including hardened protection against cloud service provider access. In May 2022 , Fortanix partnered with Keyfactor and this new integration allows leading enterprises and managed service providers to effectively manage all machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure while reducing complexity in ensuring sensitive private keys remain protected

, Fortanix partnered with Keyfactor and this new integration allows leading enterprises and managed service providers to effectively manage all machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure while reducing complexity in ensuring sensitive private keys remain protected In May 2022 , AMD unveiled confidential virtual machines on Google Cloud, powered by AMD Epyc processors VMs are on the existing the N2D and C2D VMs on Google Cloud. These VMs extend the AMD Epyc processor portfolio of confidential computing on Google Cloud with the performance of 3 rd Gen Epyc processors in compute optimized VMs.

, AMD unveiled confidential virtual machines on Google Cloud, powered by AMD Epyc processors VMs are on the existing the N2D and C2D VMs on Google Cloud. These VMs extend the AMD Epyc processor portfolio of confidential computing on Google Cloud with the performance of 3 Gen Epyc processors in compute optimized VMs. In January 2022 , Microsoft and HashiCorp have partnered and HashiCorp Vault is now a supported third-party integration with Azure Key Vault Managed HSM. Hardware-backed keys stored in Managed HSM can now be used to automatically unseal a HashiCorp Vault. This offers customers the convenience of using a Microsoft Cloud key manager for automatic unsealing while keeping keys within a secure hardware boundary and Microsoft further out of the Trusted Computing Base.

Confidential Computing Market Advantages:

The capacity to guarantee data secrecy is one of the main benefits of confidential computing. Data processing in traditional computing models frequently takes place in unreliable settings, making the data open to intrusion and unauthorised access. Data processing in trusted execution environments (TEEs) or safe enclaves is made possible by confidential computing, which keeps the data encrypted and secure from outside attacks.

Technologies for confidential computing enable the processing of sensitive data without disclosing its contents to the supporting infrastructure or the cloud service provider. This enhances privacy protection by ensuring that nobody may access or view the data during processing, not even the service provider. It is especially important for sectors dealing with sensitive data, like healthcare, banking, and government.

Secure multi-party computation (MPC), which allows many parties to work together to analyse and process data without disclosing the actual raw data, is made possible via confidential computing. With the privacy of individual data sets preserved, this enables organisations to take use of collective insights and carry out challenging computations. Joint research, fraud detection, and supply chain management are a few situations where MPC can be useful.

When processing sensitive data, confidential computing isolates enclaves using trusted execution environments (TEEs). TEEs create a safe and impenetrable environment, preventing unauthorised access to the data and code running inside the enclave—even from the host system or the cloud provider. By doing this, a high level of trust in the computer environment is established.

Computing under confidentiality tackles the escalating worries about data privacy and legal compliance. Data protection helps organisations comply with a variety of data protection laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe . By its very nature, confidential computing may help organisations comply with strict data protection regulations.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global Confidential Computing Market based on components (software, hardware, and services), applications (data security, secure enclaves, pellucidity between users, and other applications), deployment modes, verticals, and regions

To forecast the market size of the five major regional segments: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To strategically analyze the market subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information related to the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze macro and micromarkets 1 with respect to growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall market

with respect to growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall market To analyze industry trends, patents and innovations, and pricing data related to the Confidential Computing Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies .

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships and collaborations in the market

