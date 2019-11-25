Confie Announces New Standard Personal Lines & Commercial Insurance Brand, InsureOne

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, a leading national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has consolidated its Standard Personal Lines & Commercial Insurance businesses across the U.S. into one entity named InsureOne.

The mission of the new InsureOne brand is to provide customers with the best insurance coverage options, competitive pricing, and product diversity including Auto, Home, Commercial, Life and a full range of insurance products for families and small to midsized business owners.

"We're excited for this move because it's a symbol of strength and unity that will pave the way toward diversifying our business. With InsureOne, we'll be able to expand our operations and provide better offerings for our clients across the country, in all 50 states," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano.

Confie's future plans include continuing to expand the reach of its Standard Personal Lines & Commercial Insurance business to serve customers across the nation. As the footprint and product offerings continue to grow, the company will continue to scale its best-in-class customer service program.

The new InsureOne brand is just one of Confie's recent moves to advance the company's continued growth strategy. In addition to expanding its insurance products into new markets, Confie is also focusing on broadening its presence in existing markets across the U.S.

To learn more about the InsureOne brand including product availability and coverage options, visit the InsureOne website, www.insureone.com .

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com .

