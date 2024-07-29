Confie Expands Its Presence in Three States

Largest Personal Lines Insurance Distribution Company Expands Footprint in Florida, North Carolina, and Texas

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., announced the acquisition of three insurance agencies to expand its rapidly growing portfolio. The acquisitions include Affordable Insurance in Hendersonville, NC, US1 Insurance in Miami and Hialeah, FL, and Bridgepoint in McAllen, TX.

"We are thrilled to welcome these agencies to the Confie family," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "Our accelerated growth is expanding our footprint throughout the country."

Established in 2000, US1 Insurance was recently acquired by Confie and provides coverage to residents and small businesses throughout Miami and Hialeah, Florida.

Affordable Insurance is a local insurance agency in rural Hendersonville, North Carolina. Founded in 1999, the agency has established itself as a regional provider of personal lines and small commercial lines insurance for more than two and a half decades.

"Affordable Insurance and US1 Insurance have both served their surrounding communities for years," said Soriano. "We are thrilled to announce the addition of both agencies to the Confie family of brands."

Bridgepoint Insurance Agency & Permit Center is an independently owned insurance agency and DMV service center headquartered in McAllen, Texas. Founded and operated by David Cantu, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, the agency offers license and registration services, permit, and retail insurance service throughout three locations in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas and near the center of Hidalgo County. In addition, the agency holds active personal lines insurance and managing general agent business licenses in Texas, as well as non-resident licenses in Arizona and California.

"Joining with Confie is a significant milestone that will allow us to better serve our customers and communities," said Cantu. "This merger was the ideal next step for our continued growth and success."

Soriano added the three acquisitions are part of Confie's long term growth strategy. "We will continue to expand in markets through acquisitions, franchising, and organic growth," he said. "We are looking for successful entrepreneurs with a strong employee base to join our winning team."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1250+ retail locations in 27 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

